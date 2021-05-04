Global $30+ Bn Flavors and Fragrances Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flavors and Fragrances Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flavors and fragrances market reached a value of US$ 31.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global flavors and fragrances market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Flavors and fragrances are substances that are used to enhance the overall aesthetic value of a product by altering its smell and taste. Flavors are majorly used in the foods beverages dairy and confectionary industries, whereas, fragrances are used for providing fine smells in body care, home care and cosmetic products. Taste and smell are among the key determinants for the appeal of the product.
The possibilities of flavors and fragrances are endless, ranging from floral, musky to warm and woody. They are usually prepared using natural/artificial chemicals and essential oils to deliver a specific flavor and to enhance the existing ones. The key end users of the flavors industry include beverages, dairy, confectionary, meat, snacks, healthcare, bakery, etc.
On the other hand, some of the key end users of the fragrances industry include cosmetics and toiletries, soap and detergents, household cleaners and air fresheners, etc.
A key driver of the global flavors and fragrances market is the strong growth in the food and beverage industry. Catalyzed by a rising global population and increasing urbanization rates, the demand of processed foods and beverages has been witnessing a continuous growth, creating a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Moreover, driven by rising incomes, changing lifestyle and increasing consciousness towards physical appearance, the market for personal care products has also been witnessing a strong growth creating a strong demand for flavors and fragrances.
Other major factors driving the market include emerging markets, rising demand for organic and natural products, growing young population, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global flavors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flavors market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- How has the global fragrances market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fragrances market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on ingredients?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global flavors and fragrances market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f33vue