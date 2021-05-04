Global Automotive Battery Market Overview and Forecast 2021-2035: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Car Batteries Markets, Technology Trends

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Battery Technologies - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report "Automotive Battery Technologies - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)" provides a comprehensive overview of the global Electric Vehicles and OE Starter Battery sectors, major suppliers, top 14 car batteries markets, technology trends (including other battery innovations and solar solutions for Electric Vehicles) and market size forecasts.

Not so long ago, the automotive industry was protecting an old technology yet nowadays it has embraced the need for hybrids and the use of advanced battery technology.

Automotive Batteries are by and large divided into two: Starter Batteries and Advanced Automotive Batteries. Automotive lead-acid batteries are commonly referred to as SLI (Starting, Lighting, Ignition) batteries which are 12V and rechargeable.

These batteries supply power to the starter and ignition system to start the engine and supply power to other components within the vehicle. An advanced Automotive Battery (NiNH or Lithium-Ion) is one which is fitted to newly-assembled Electric, PHEV and Hybrid passenger car.



Macro economic, political and environmental events such oil dependency, new competition and increasing carbon emissions have all contributed towards the new move to electrification of transportation. Yet some industry observers argue that the emerging Electric Vehicle (EV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) markets could flatten out due to unproven technology.



They reckon that these markets will be initially bolstered by heavy subsidies to automakers, battery makers and consumers but that sustained growth will depend on yet-to-be-proven battery technology as well as on supporting government policies. Meanwhile, the stubbornly high cost of battery packs remains a hurdle for battery producers.



Scope

Automotive OE Battery (Advanced Batteries and Starter Batteries) market size estimates for the top 14* markets.

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including Advanced Car Battery Costs, Alliances, Awards, Innovations, Investments, Charging Solutions, Energy Density, Range Development, Solar Tech, Thermal Management, Wireless Charging, Recycling).

Regional market share data tables and commentary.

Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 markets.

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including XL Hybrids, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, Zero Carbon Futures, Cap-XX, Continental, GS Yuasa, Western Lithium, Axeon.

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.

Updated profiles of the major automotive battery suppliers including their strategies and prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Pester analysis

Battery companies

A123 Systems, Inc.

Advanced Battery Technologies

AESC

Altair Nano Technologies

BAK

Banner

Blue Energy Co. Ltd.

BYD Auto

CALB

CBAK Energy Technology Inc

Continental AG

Deutsche ACCUmotive

East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc

Electrovaya

Enerdel

EnerSys

E-One Moli Energy

Exide Technologies

Fiamm

Gotian Inc

GS Yuasa Corp

Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd

Johnson Controls Inc.

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

K2 Energy Solutions

Kokam

Leclanche

LG Chem

Lifan

Lishen

Li-Tec

Lithium Americas

Lithium Energy Japan

Northvolt

Optimum Nano

Panasonic Corporation

Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd

Rexnamo Electro

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung SDI

SB LiMotive

SK Innovation

Solid Power

TerraE

Toshiba

Valence Technology

Valmet Automotive

Forecasts

Advanced automotive batteries

Starter batteries

Lithium-ion battery cell market

Technologies

Advanced automotive battery innovations

Alliances

Innovations

Delphi's inverter

Denso's solutions

GS Yuasa's solutions

JCI's 48-volt micro hybrid battery

JCI's ie:3 demonstrator vehicle

Volvo's solutions

Where are we heading?

SAE standard for PHEVs and EVs to help reduce charging time

BMW's solutions

Electric vehicle battery developments

Alcoa and Phinergy's solution

BMW's High-Voltage Battery Centre

Charging solutions

EV sound research

Delphi's vehicle sounder

Kia EV sounds like an ICE

NHTSA's proposal

Pedestrian alert technology for electric vehicles

Volvo's research

Massachusetts Institute of Technology developing an alternative battery

Range anxieties

Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision

Solid-state batteries for electric vehicles

Solutions to convert EV battery power for home use

Thermal management for electric vehicles

Toshiba supplies batteries for Mitsubishi Motors

Valeo's thermal management for lithium-ion batteries

Volkswagen

Other innovations

BorgWarner's Onboard Battery Charger

Evida Power and HaloIPT explores wireless charging

Federal-Mogul's battery shield

GS Yuasa's battery analyser

Hella's isolation monitor

Honda's solutions

Material for a secondary or rechargeable battery

Mitsubishi Electric's solutions

Visteon's battery thermal management solutions

Yazaki North America partners with Evatran to develop charging systems

Recycling

Archive

An alternative technology to lithium-ion?

BMW

Daimler working with Evonik Industries to develop and produce lithium-ion batteries

Dana's battery cooling technologies

EASYBAT aims to make it easier to build electric cars with switchable batteries

Envia achieves record energy density for its Li-ion battery

EV battery prices fall

EV makers to produce 35GW hours of batteries by 2013

Exide Technologies uses public funds to develop lead-acid battery technology

GM Europe Ampera electric car

GM increases its investment in lithium-ion batteries

GM investigates material to make lithium-ion batteries last longer between charges

GM Ventures invests in Sakti3

Harman's sound synthesis

Hyundai offers lifetime battery replacement for the Sonata Hybrid

JCI's batteries for commercial vehicles

Johnson Controls and Hitachi cooperate

Johnson Controls supplying the battery for the Ford Transit Connect Electric

Johnson Controls uses public funds to develop advanced battery technologies

Li-ion batteries for F1

New battery monitoring unit for Lithium-ion batteries from Denso

Nissan, NEC and NEC Tokin form joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in Japan

Renault delays electric vehicle battery production

SB LiMotive acquires Cobasys

Solar technology for EVs

The National Alliance for Advanced Transportation Batteries (NAATBatt) is formed

Toyota explores wireless charging

Washington State University's research

