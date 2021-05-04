Global Automotive Battery Market Overview and Forecast 2021-2035: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Car Batteries Markets, Technology Trends

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Battery Technologies - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report "Automotive Battery Technologies - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)" provides a comprehensive overview of the global Electric Vehicles and OE Starter Battery sectors, major suppliers, top 14 car batteries markets, technology trends (including other battery innovations and solar solutions for Electric Vehicles) and market size forecasts.
Not so long ago, the automotive industry was protecting an old technology yet nowadays it has embraced the need for hybrids and the use of advanced battery technology.
Automotive Batteries are by and large divided into two: Starter Batteries and Advanced Automotive Batteries. Automotive lead-acid batteries are commonly referred to as SLI (Starting, Lighting, Ignition) batteries which are 12V and rechargeable.
These batteries supply power to the starter and ignition system to start the engine and supply power to other components within the vehicle. An advanced Automotive Battery (NiNH or Lithium-Ion) is one which is fitted to newly-assembled Electric, PHEV and Hybrid passenger car.
Macro economic, political and environmental events such oil dependency, new competition and increasing carbon emissions have all contributed towards the new move to electrification of transportation. Yet some industry observers argue that the emerging Electric Vehicle (EV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) markets could flatten out due to unproven technology.
They reckon that these markets will be initially bolstered by heavy subsidies to automakers, battery makers and consumers but that sustained growth will depend on yet-to-be-proven battery technology as well as on supporting government policies. Meanwhile, the stubbornly high cost of battery packs remains a hurdle for battery producers.
Scope
- Automotive OE Battery (Advanced Batteries and Starter Batteries) market size estimates for the top 14* markets.
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including Advanced Car Battery Costs, Alliances, Awards, Innovations, Investments, Charging Solutions, Energy Density, Range Development, Solar Tech, Thermal Management, Wireless Charging, Recycling).
- Regional market share data tables and commentary.
- Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 markets.
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including XL Hybrids, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, Zero Carbon Futures, Cap-XX, Continental, GS Yuasa, Western Lithium, Axeon.
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.
- Updated profiles of the major automotive battery suppliers including their strategies and prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Battery companies
- A123 Systems, Inc.
- Advanced Battery Technologies
- AESC
- Altair Nano Technologies
- BAK
- Banner
- Blue Energy Co. Ltd.
- BYD Auto
- CALB
- CBAK Energy Technology Inc
- Continental AG
- Deutsche ACCUmotive
- East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc
- Electrovaya
- Enerdel
- EnerSys
- E-One Moli Energy
- Exide Technologies
- Fiamm
- Gotian Inc
- GS Yuasa Corp
- Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
- K2 Energy Solutions
- Kokam
- Leclanche
- LG Chem
- Lifan
- Lishen
- Li-Tec
- Lithium Americas
- Lithium Energy Japan
- Northvolt
- Optimum Nano
- Panasonic Corporation
- Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd
- Rexnamo Electro
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung SDI
- SB LiMotive
- SK Innovation
- Solid Power
- TerraE
- Toshiba
- Valence Technology
- Valmet Automotive
Forecasts
- Advanced automotive batteries
- Starter batteries
- Lithium-ion battery cell market
- Technologies
- Advanced automotive battery innovations
- Alliances
Innovations
- Delphi's inverter
- Denso's solutions
- GS Yuasa's solutions
- JCI's 48-volt micro hybrid battery
- JCI's ie:3 demonstrator vehicle
- Volvo's solutions
- Where are we heading?
- SAE standard for PHEVs and EVs to help reduce charging time
- BMW's solutions
- Electric vehicle battery developments
- Alcoa and Phinergy's solution
- BMW's High-Voltage Battery Centre
- Charging solutions
- EV sound research
- Delphi's vehicle sounder
- Kia EV sounds like an ICE
- NHTSA's proposal
- Pedestrian alert technology for electric vehicles
- Volvo's research
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology developing an alternative battery
- Range anxieties
- Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision
- Solid-state batteries for electric vehicles
- Solutions to convert EV battery power for home use
- Thermal management for electric vehicles
- Toshiba supplies batteries for Mitsubishi Motors
- Valeo's thermal management for lithium-ion batteries
- Volkswagen
Other innovations
- BorgWarner's Onboard Battery Charger
- Evida Power and HaloIPT explores wireless charging
- Federal-Mogul's battery shield
- GS Yuasa's battery analyser
- Hella's isolation monitor
- Honda's solutions
- Material for a secondary or rechargeable battery
- Mitsubishi Electric's solutions
- Visteon's battery thermal management solutions
- Yazaki North America partners with Evatran to develop charging systems
- Recycling
Archive
- An alternative technology to lithium-ion?
- BMW
- Daimler working with Evonik Industries to develop and produce lithium-ion batteries
- Dana's battery cooling technologies
- EASYBAT aims to make it easier to build electric cars with switchable batteries
- Envia achieves record energy density for its Li-ion battery
- EV battery prices fall
- EV makers to produce 35GW hours of batteries by 2013
- Exide Technologies uses public funds to develop lead-acid battery technology
- GM Europe Ampera electric car
- GM increases its investment in lithium-ion batteries
- GM investigates material to make lithium-ion batteries last longer between charges
- GM Ventures invests in Sakti3
- Harman's sound synthesis
- Hyundai offers lifetime battery replacement for the Sonata Hybrid
- JCI's batteries for commercial vehicles
- Johnson Controls and Hitachi cooperate
- Johnson Controls supplying the battery for the Ford Transit Connect Electric
- Johnson Controls uses public funds to develop advanced battery technologies
- Li-ion batteries for F1
- New battery monitoring unit for Lithium-ion batteries from Denso
- Nissan, NEC and NEC Tokin form joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in Japan
- Renault delays electric vehicle battery production
- SB LiMotive acquires Cobasys
- Solar technology for EVs
- The National Alliance for Advanced Transportation Batteries (NAATBatt) is formed
- Toyota explores wireless charging
- Washington State University's research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3o4ind