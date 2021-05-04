FINANCIERE DE L'ODET SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

FINANCIERE DE L'ODET SE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur :
Financière de l’Odet SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper

        

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 avril 2021 :



Total actions émises

6 585 990


Total droits de vote

10 239 795


Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

7 898 716

Le 4 mai 2021

