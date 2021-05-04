FINANCIERE DE L'ODET SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

FINANCIERE DE L'ODET SE
Raison sociale de l’émetteur :
Financière de l’Odet SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 avril 2021 :
Total actions émises
|6 585 990
Total droits de vote
|10 239 795
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
|7 898 716
Le 4 mai 2021
FINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET SE
42 Avenue de Friedland 75008 Paris - France
T +33 1 71 71 10 00 - www.financiere-odet.com
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – France - SE au capital de 105 375 840 euros - 056 801 046 R.C.S. Quimper - FR 49 056 801 046
