Josip Heit、GStelecom、G999和GSmedia，或关于区块链对私人用户的潜力的问题

德国汉堡, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G999区块链技术是一个无垃圾邮件、防黑客攻击的电子邮件服务，一个符合环境法规的语音和聊天系统，满足当前在完全安全和无风险的空间内管理个人数据的需求，通过去中心化数据中心远离主流网络网络，以保护隐私。这项创新技术由汉堡GSB Blockchain Power Haus开发。

在这一背景下，经验丰富的业务经理、区块链先锋暨GSB Gold Standard Corporate公司董事会主席Josip Heit接受了《德国每日新闻》（Deutsche Tageszeitung）科技专栏关于区块链主题的采访。

采访概要：

问：Heit先生，只有商业部门或私人用户才能从区块链或您的G999区块链技术https://g999main.net中获益吗？

答（Josip Heit）：“好的，目前，根据德勤公司的一项研究（德勤公司是一家商业领域的国际公司，提供审计服务/编者注），大多数情况下，大型企业在区块链技术的应用中发挥着主导作用，但我认为，中型公司很快也将能够分享这项技术的成功，特别是私人用户将会从区块链中获益。”

关于此次采访的详情，可查看此处PDF的文件：https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a3dbe5ea-c5e9-411f-a4a3-4e7722098013

德语：

https://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de/wirtschaft/122111-josip-heit-gstelecom-g999-und-gsmedia-oder-die-fragen-nach-dem-potenzial-der-blockchain-f%C3%BCr-den-privatanwender.html

英语：

https://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de/wirtschaft/122112-josip-heit-gstelecom-g999-and-gsmedia-or-the-questions-about-the-potential-of-blockchain-for-private-users.html

当前GStelecom应用程序的Apple和Android版本可在此处下载：

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=block.chain.chat

Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/tt/app/gstelecom-by-g999-blockchain/id1547577247



