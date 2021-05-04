Josip Heit、GStelecom、G999 和 GSmedia，或有關私人用戶區塊鏈潛力的問題

德國漢堡, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G999 區塊鏈技術可用於提供無垃圾郵件無黑客電郵服務、符合環境法例的語音和聊天系統，以及用於目前需要在完全安全且無風險的空間中管理個人數據，該技術透過非中心化的分散方式遠離主流網絡數據中心，並以此來保護私隱。這項創新技術是由位於漢堡的 GSB Blockchain Power Haus 所開發。
在這種背景下，Deutsche Tageszeitung - Ressort Technik 就區塊鏈採訪了一位經驗豐富的業務經理，他亦是區塊鏈的先驅和 GSB Gold Standard Corporate 董事會的主席 Josip Heit。
訪問預告：
問：Heit 先生，區塊鏈或是您的 G999 區塊鏈技術 https://g999main.net 只適用於商業領域，還是私人用戶也可以從區塊鏈中受益？
答：Josip Heit：「根據我對 Deloitte 的一項研究（Deloitte 是一家商業領域的國際公司，並提供審計服務／編者備註），大多數大公司在實施區塊鏈技術方面都起著領導作用，但我認為很快中型公司也將能夠參與該技術並取得成功，特別是私人用戶將從區塊鏈中受益。」
詳盡的訪問 PDF 版本載於：https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a3dbe5ea-c5e9-411f-a4a3-4e7722098013
德語：
https://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de/wirtschaft/122111-josip-heit-gstelecom-g999-und-gsmedia-oder-die-fragen-nach-dem-potenzial-der-blockchain-f%C3%BCr-den-privatanwender.html
英語：
https://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de/wirtschaft/122112-josip-heit-gstelecom-g999-and-gsmedia-or-the-questions-about-the-potential-of-blockchain-for-private-users.html
可以在此處下載適用於 Apple 和 Android 的 GStelecom 應用程式等現有產品：
Google Play 商店：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=block.chain.chat
Apple Store：https://apps.apple.com/tt/app/gstelecom-by-g999-blockchain/id1547577247
本新聞稿負法律責任：
GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
Grosse Bleichen 35
D-20354 Hamburg
註冊於 Hamburg Local Court, No: HRB 161409
Federal Republic of Germany
新聞部：
Berger 女士
電話：+49 40 376 69 19 - 0
傳真：+49 40 376 69 89 - 3
電郵：Media@GSB.gold
網頁：https://www.gsb.gold
網頁：https://www.gsb.gold