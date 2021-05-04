Atotech Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Raises 2021 Full Year Guidance

Generates first quarter revenue of $353 million, an increase of 25% over the prior year period, including chemistry organic revenue growth of 13%



Reports a net loss of $72 million, primarily reflecting one-time costs associated with the Company’s recent refinancing

Delivers adjusted EBITDA of $110 million, a 32% increase over the prior year period

Reduces net leverage to 3.7x

Raises guidance for full year 2021 organic revenue growth, which is now expected to be in the range of 11% to 13%, including full year chemistry organic revenue growth of approximately 9%

Increases guidance for full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA1, which is now anticipated to be in the range of $415 million to $435 million, an increase of $10 million over the prior guidance at the mid-point

BERLIN, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 and raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2021. Chemistry organic revenue growth, a key performance indicator for the Company, increased 13% over the first quarter of 2020. Chemistry organic revenue growth reflects chemistry revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange translation (“FX”) and palladium pass-through (“palladium”).

Management Commentary

Geoff Wild, Atotech’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We are very pleased with our first quarter performance. As we lap the first quarter of the Covid-19 pandemic, we delivered strong revenue and EBITDA growth, driven by an acceleration in the secular trends that are fueling demand for our products. Whether it is the robust smartphone cycle, the increasing adoption of 5G, work-from-home and higher PC demand, or the electrification of automobiles, our comprehensive solutions address customer requirements and we continue to lead the market with our customer service approach.”

“Despite several external disruptions putting pressure on global supply chains this quarter, we feel confident about delivering strong revenue and earnings growth this year and are actively engaged in multiple initiatives to mitigate the impact of current supply chain shortages and disruptions.”

“I was also very pleased to have successfully completed our refinancing during the first quarter. We moved quickly to leverage our stronger balance sheet as a result of the IPO, as well as our positive business outlook, to significantly lower our cost of borrowing. The combination of healthy markets and an improved capital structure have Atotech well-positioned to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2021.”

First Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue was $353 million for the first quarter, an increase of 25% over the prior year period. Total organic revenue, which reflects total revenue excluding the impact of FX and palladium, increased 17%. FX was a 7% tailwind and palladium increased total revenue by 1% for the quarter. These strong quarterly results were driven by organic growth in chemistry revenue of 13%, reflecting double-digit increases in both the Electronics (“EL”) and General Metal Finishing (“GMF”) segments.

Adjusted EBITDA was $110 million for the first quarter, a 32% increase over the prior year period, reflecting strong chemistry organic volume growth, stable pricing, and FX tailwinds, partially offset by increased costs associated with supply chain inefficiencies.

Diluted earnings per share was $(0.55) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, primarily reflecting one-time costs associated with the Company’s recent refinancing.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.2% for the first quarter of 2021, a gain of 150 basis points. The improvement reflects operating leverage on chemistry organic revenue, offset in part by the impact of palladium pass-through, the product mix of chemistry versus equipment, and supply chain inefficiencies.

First Quarter 2021 Segment Highlights

Electronics: Revenue for the first quarter in our Electronics segment of $226 million increased 31% over the prior year period. Total organic revenue grew 21%, consisting of 15% chemistry organic growth and a 77% increase in equipment organic revenue. Palladium pass-through increased revenue by 2% and FX was an 8% tailwind for the quarter.

The Electronics organic revenue increase was driven by strong demand for the Company’s leading IC substrate and advanced semiconductor packaging solutions, as we experienced an acceleration in the secular trends of 5G infrastructure and smartphone growth, as well as auto electrification and advanced consumer electronics. These trends are also driving strong demand for our equipment, as our customers actively upgrade technology and expand production capacity.

Adjusted EBITDA for our Electronics segment was $76 million for the quarter, an increase of 38% over the prior year period, primarily driven by strong chemistry volume growth, as well as ongoing pricing and cost measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 180 basis points to 33.6%, largely reflecting operating leverage on chemistry organic growth, offset by the palladium pass-through and the cost of supply chain disruptions.

General Metal Finishing: Revenue for the first quarter in our GMF segment of $128 million increased 15% over the prior year period. Total organic GMF revenue increased 9%, consisting of 11% chemistry revenue growth, partially offset by a decline in equipment revenue. Palladium and FX added 1% and 5% to revenue for the quarter, respectively.

Chemistry organic revenue growth was primarily driven by the continued global automotive market recovery and solid demand in other industrial end-markets.

Adjusted EBITDA for our GMF segment was $35 million, an increase of 19% over last year, reflecting operating leverage on chemistry volume growth, partially offset by supply chain inefficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 90 basis points to 27.2%.

Initial Public Offering

The Company closed its initial public offering of 29,268,000 common shares at $17.00 per share on February 8, 2021. The gross proceeds to Atotech from the offering were approximately $498 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses, and were used to repay indebtedness and to pay underwriting discounts and offering expenses. On March 9, 2021, investment funds affiliated with The Carlyle Group sold an additional 4,390,200 common shares pursuant to the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters in the initial public offering. The shares, representing the full over-allotment option, were sold at $17.00 per share less underwriting discounts, and we did not receive any proceeds from the sale of these shares by The Carlyle Group.

Refinancing

On March 18, 2021, the Company successfully refinanced its existing senior secured credit facilities and entered into a new credit agreement which provided for a U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured term loan facility in an initial aggregate principal amount of $1.35 billion (the “USD Term Loan”), a Euro-denominated senior secured term loan facility in an initial aggregate principal amount of €200.0 million (the “EUR Term Loan”), and a senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility that provides for revolving loans and letters of credit in an aggregate principal amount of up to $250.0 million. The net proceeds of the USD Term Loan and EUR Term Loan were used to fund the refinancing in full of the Company’s then-outstanding term loan credit facilities, which were set to mature in January 2024, and to repay and replace its then-existing revolving credit agreement, which was set to mature in January 2022.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

Regarding the Company’s 2021 outlook, Peter Frauenknecht, Atotech’s Chief Financial Officer said, “As a result of our very strong first quarter and our improved outlook for the entire year, we are raising our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. We now expect full year 2021 total organic revenue growth to be in the range of 11% to 13%, including full year organic growth in chemistry revenue of approximately 9%, which excludes the impact of FX and palladium pass-through. Additionally, we now expect full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $415 million to $435 million, which represents a $10 million improvement over our prior guidance, at the mid-point.”

Conference Call

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This communication contains certain non-IFRS financial measures designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS because management believes such measures are useful to investors. However, our use of these non-IFRS financial measures may vary from that of others in our industry. Our non-IFRS metrics have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as alternatives to consolidated net income (loss) or other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as measures of operating performance, operating cash flows or liquidity. The Company believes that these measures are important and supplement discussions and analysis of its results of operations and enhances an understanding of its operating performance. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2020). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com .







Financial Statement Tables





ATOTECH LIMITED

Income Statement

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions), except earnings per share March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Revenue $ 353.1 $ 282.7 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization (167.0 ) (119.7 ) Depreciation and amortization (44.6 ) (41.4 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (68.3 ) (67.6 ) Research and development expenses (12.3 ) (12.4 ) Restructuring benefit (expenses) (0.1 ) 0.0 Operating profit (loss) 60.9 41.6 Interest expense (85.9 ) (35.6 ) Other income (expense), net (36.8 ) (32.2 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (61.7 ) (26.2 ) Income tax expense (9.9 ) (13.7 ) Consolidated net income (loss) $ (71.6 ) $ (39.9 ) Earnings per share Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.55 ) (0.80 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.55 ) (0.80 )





Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Consolidated net income (loss) $ (71.6 ) $ (39.9 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Actuarial gains and losses 11.4 (1.9 ) Tax effect (3.4 ) 0.6 Items not potentially reclassifiable to statement of income 8.0 (1.4 ) Currency translation adjustment (63.1 ) (79.2 ) Hedge reserve 0.1 4.7 Thereof: Income (cost) of Hedging (OCI II) 1.3 (0.5 ) Items potentially reclassifiable to statement of income (loss), net of tax (63.0 ) (74.5 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net amount $ (54.9 ) $ (75.9 ) Comprehensive loss $ (126.5 ) $ (115.8 )



ATOTECH LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

(audited) ($ in millions) March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2020 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment $ 344.9 $ 359.4 Intangible assets 1,414.5 1,471.0 Goodwill 787.8 804.1 Right-of-use assets 97.5 104.1 Other financial assets 6.1 70.3 Other non-financial assets 3.8 2.7 Total non-current assets 2,654.6 2,811.6 Current assets Inventories 162.9 145.4 Trade receivables* 247.1 262.0 Other financial assets* 23.1 24.9 Other non-financial assets* 31.7 24.1 Tax assets 47.9 46.4 Cash and cash equivalents 216.8 320.1 Total current assets 729.5 822.9 Total assets $ 3,384.0 $ 3,634.5 Liabilities & shareholders’ equity Shareholders’ equity Common shares and preferred shares 19.5 102.1 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 739.9 261.6 Currency translation adjustment and other reserves 65.1 120.0 Total shareholders’ equity 824.5 483.7 Non-current liabilities Borrowings $ 1,557.0 $ 2,065.7 Deferred tax liabilities 324.7 340.8 Employee benefits 157.5 176.2 Provisions 12.6 13.2 Lease liabilities 62.8 67.7 Other financial liabilities 0.0 1.5 Total non-current liabilities 2,114.8 2,665.1 Current liabilities Borrowings 7.2 0.5 Trade payables 197.2 221.0 Tax liabilities 82.1 99.2 Lease liabilities 13.4 13.8 Other financial liabilities 30.7 38.5 Other non-financial liabilities 95.3 89.7 Provisions 18.9 23.0 Total current liabilities 444.8 485.8 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 3,384.0 $ 3,634.5



ATOTECH LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Operating activities Consolidated net income (loss) $ (71.6 ) $ (39.9 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44.6 41.3 Income taxes and changes in non-current provisions 10.1 9.2 (Gains)/losses on disposals of assets 0.1 0.2 Net (gain)/loss on financial instruments at fair value 45.3 32.2 Accrued financial interest costs 31.2 31.9 Amortization of deferred financing cost, including original issuance discounts 54.7 3.7 Interest paid (27.7 ) (33.2 ) Taxes paid (38.7 ) (16.0 ) Other (10.8 ) (0.8 ) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (21.8 ) (35.8 ) (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables 10.0 22.2 Increase/(decrease) in trade payables (16.3 ) (6.4 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities (8.5 ) (9.9 ) Cash flow provided by operating activities 0.4 (1.4 ) Investing activities Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (11.5 ) (11.0 ) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 0.1 — Repayments of non-current loans 0.0 0.1 Cash flow used in investing activities (11.4 ) (10.9 ) Financing activities Issuance of shares 472.7 — Issuance of non-current debt 100.0 75.0 Repayment of non-current debt (648.9 ) (4.0 ) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities (4.0 ) 0.4 Payment of lease liabilities (3.9 ) (3.6 ) Payment of deferred finance costs — (9.2 ) Cash flow used in financing activities (84.2 ) 58.5 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (95.2 ) 46.3 Effect of exchange rates (8.1 ) (9.1 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 320.1 302.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 216.8 $ 340.0



ATOTECH LIMITED

Revenue Data

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Type of goods or service Chemistry revenue $ 317.0 $ 261.4 Equipment revenue 36.1 21.3 Total revenue from contracts with customers 353.1 282.7 Geographical market Asia 237.7 186.9 Europe 84.5 64.5 Americas 30.9 31.3 Total revenue from contracts with customers $ 353.1 $ 282.7



ATOTECH LIMITED

Segment Data

Three months ended

(unaudited) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 ($ in millions) EL GMF Total EL GMF Total Revenue $ 225.6 $ 127.5 $ 353.1 $ 172.1 $ 110.5 $ 282.7 thereof Chemistry revenue 192.2 124.9 317.0 154.7 106.7 261.4 thereof Equipment revenue 33.4 2.7 36.1 17.4 3.9 21.3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 75.7 34.6 110.3 54.7 29.1 83.8





ATOTECH LIMITED

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net Income (Loss)

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Consolidated net income (loss) $ (71.6 ) $ (39.9 ) Interest expense, net 80.4 35.3 Income taxes 9.9 13.7 Depreciation and amortization (excluding impairment charges) 45.1 41.2 EBITDA 63.8 50.3 Non-cash adjustments(a) 57.7 32.9 Foreign exchange loss(b) (16.3 ) (0.8 ) Restructuring(c) 0.1 (0.0 ) Transaction related costs(d) 4.4 0.5 Management fee(e) 0.5 0.6 COVID-19 adjustment(f) 0.2 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 110.3 $ 83.8 thereof EL Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 75.7 $ 54.7 thereof GMF Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 34.6 $ 29.1

(a) Eliminates the non-cash impact of (1) share based compensation, (2) losses on the sale of fixed assets, (3) impairment charges and (4) mark to market adjustments related to our foreign currency derivatives entered into in connection with certain redenomination transactions not linked to underlying individual transactions and bifurcated embedded derivatives related to certain redemption features of the 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Opco Notes”) and 8.75%/9.50% Senior PIK Toggle Notes (the “Holdco Notes”), and (5) valuation adjustments from the revaluation of the earn-out liability initially recognized in 2019. The dollar value of these non-cash adjustments for each period presented above is set forth below:

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Share based compensation $ 0.2 $ 0.1 Losses on the sale of fixed assets 0.2 0.2 Impairment charges (0.5 ) 0.2 Mark-to-market adjustments 59.3 32.5 Valuation adjustments (1.5 ) - Non-cash adjustments $ 57.7 $ 32.9

(b) Eliminates net foreign currency transactional gains and losses on balance sheet items.

(c) Eliminates charges resulting from restructuring activities principally from the Company’s cost reduction efforts.

(d) Reflects an adjustment to eliminate (1) IPO related costs, linked to the existing equity and (2) professional fees paid to third party advisors in connection with the implementation of strategic initiatives.

(e) Reflects an adjustment to eliminate fees paid to Carlyle. The consulting agreement pursuant to which management fees are paid to Carlyle will terminate on the earlier of (i) the second anniversary of the IPO and (ii) the date upon which Carlyle ceases to own more than ten percent of the outstanding voting securities of the Company. Management does not view these fees as indicative of the Company’s operational performance and the removal of these fees from Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with the calculation of similar measures under our old senior secured credit facilities and our new credit agreement as well as the indentures that previously governed the Holdco Notes and Opco Notes. For a description of the consulting agreement with Carlyle, see Item 7.B. “Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions—Related Party Transactions” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F.

(f) Eliminates charges in connection with masks, sanitizers, and other COVID-19 related expenses at certain plant and office locations.



ATOTECH LIMITED

Organic Revenue Growth Reconciliation

Three months ended March 31, 2021

(unaudited) Reported

Revenue

Growth Impact of

Currency Palladium

Pass-Through Organic

Growth Electronics 31 % (8 %) (2 %) 21 % General Metal Finishing 15 % (5 %) (1 %) 9 % Total 25 % (7 %) (1 %) 17 %



________________________________________________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation for adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is provided in the Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net Income (Loss) table. We are not able to forecast Consolidated net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect Consolidated net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes, Interest expense, and Foreign exchange income (loss).