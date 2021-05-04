GBT Commences Research on an External Device for Arterial Clogs and Tissue Imaging Based on its Proprietary Radio Technology

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is researching an external device for arterial and tissue imaging based on its proprietary radio technology, combined with the company’s robotic research. The research contemplates an external unit targeted to be operated with a robotic arm to scan designated bodily areas and provide an image of arteries and tissues. The main advantage of the contemplated system is its pure non-invasive nature. The research is part of the Hermes capsule research project. The Hermes capsule research targets an intravenous mini-probe unit that travels within the artery, searching to find arterial clogs. Hermes unit is based on radio waves-based imaging to produce a computerized 3D imaging for the operating physician. The unit is contemplated to be AI empowered, non-surgical, minimally invasive, safe method for autonomous and/or manual blood vessels blockage detection and cleaning. The research is focused on developing a complementary unit, which is an external probe is targeted to provide more imaging information for arterial and tissue imaging. The research is examining an external probe that will scan the designated body area that can be mounted on an AI controlled robotic arm, and use radio wave technology to provide 3D imaging of arteries/tissues on a computer screen for a physician review. The research is also evaluating a manually used external probe, as a hand-held unit, similar to typical ultrasound units. The main purpose of the external unit would be to enable external tissue and arterial AI based imaging with great depth and resolution. The external unit will be a combined work of GBT’s medical robotic and Hermes capsule imaging research.



"We are aiming for further advancements for health-related applications and we believe the contemplated external imaging system would add significant advantage, tissue imaging in addition to arterial view. As our Hermes capsule research is targeting to “look ahead” inside arteries, the external device is a combination of our medical robotics and Hermes capsule research to enable a completely non-invasive imaging system, very similar to typical ultrasound units. The research is focused on an external device using radio waves technology that will be transmitted into a designated bodily area for arterial and tissue imaging. Few methods of imaging will be explored to achieve a clear, high resolution 3D shots. It is contemplated as a real time 2D/3D images of the inner blood vessels and tissues using our AI image construction. The system is intended to be able to differ between tissues, organs and clogging materials as well as identifying tumors, Cysts and other foreign objects. In addition, using the radio technology the system will be able to construct a 3D video imaging of the scanned areas. The probe will be able to be mounted on a robotic arm to hover above designated bodily areas or manually held for more specific areas scan. The system will be using GBT’s AI technology and we strongly believe that it has the potential become a key apparatus within surgery rooms and clinics as a physician’s “eyes” helping savings lives” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. To successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed, and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling, and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

External Device a conceptual Image.

