Shopify Joins the Open Invention Network

DURHAM, N.C., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Shopify has become a licensee and community member of OIN. As a leading global commerce platform providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size, Shopify is reinforcing its commitment to open source software (OSS) as an enabler of its growing business.



“Shopify’s platform provides not only the tools to build an online store, but also a full suite of merchant solutions, including payment processing through Shopify Payments and loans through Shopify Capital, among others. Ecommerce platforms, fintech, and financial services companies should all take note of Shopify’s growth and leadership, which has been built upon open source software going back to its launch,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We appreciate Shopify’s participation in joining OIN and demonstrating its commitment to innovation and patent non-aggression in the Linux System.”

“At Shopify, we’ve built our platform on Ruby on Rails. We view open source software as a key foundation for our business,” said Robert Guay, Senior Counsel, Intellectual Property at Shopify. “By joining the Open Invention Network, we have committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source software. We believe that this commitment will promote innovation and help enable entrepreneurs and developers to build on open source foundations without focusing on the threat of litigation. We strongly encourage all forward-looking ecommerce platforms, retailers, and other companies to do the same.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada, and many more.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,400 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit www.openinventionnetwork.com .

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker

AVID Public Relations for Open Invention Network

ed@avidpr.com

+1 (703) 963-5238