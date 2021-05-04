Energy Transportation Group Provides Customers with Real-time Freight Visibility Through Descartes MacroPoint Solution

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Energy Transportation Group, an asset-based third party logistics provider (3PL) serving diverse industries across the U.S. and Canada, is using the Descartes MacroPoint™ solution to provide customers with real-time information on the location and status of their shipments.



“For Energy, it’s not enough to move freight from point A to point B. Whether delivering for large food and beverage customers or distributing emergency supplies as part of FEMA, we strive to provide unparalleled service,” said David Grassi, VP Operations North America at Energy Transportation Group. “Descartes MacroPoint helps elevate our performance. By replacing our legacy visibility solution with Descartes MacroPoint, we gained greater buy-in from our carrier community and better system stability, which resulted in enhanced carrier compliance and more reliable freight visibility for all of our customers.”

The cloud-based Descartes MacroPoint real-time visibility solution gives logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers, like Energy Transportation Group, real-time location, status, and estimated-time-of-arrival (ETA) of their loads. Companies can more closely monitor and evaluate the real-time movement of all of their freight via one platform and take corrective action before any potential supply chain disruptions occur. The scale of the Descartes MacroPoint carrier network makes it easier for companies to connect and track shipments. Freight brokers can also use the solution for improved carrier sourcing and capacity matching, which are growing in importance given the volatility of today’s freight market.

“We’re pleased to help Energy build stronger carrier relationships and deliver a higher standard of service to its customers,” said Dan Cicerchi, Vice President and General Manager Transportation Management at Descartes. “Proven carrier compliance and a large network are essential to accurate and consistent freight tracking that makes for more productive operations and better customer service.”

About Energy Transportation Group

Based in LaSalle, QC, Energy Transportation Group is an asset-based 3PL that services not only cross-border freight but also domestic US shipments. For more information, visit www.shipenergy.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

