Global Carsharing Telematics Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Leading Vendors - INVERS, Convadis, Continental, Octo Telematics, Vulog, Ridecell, Mobility Tech Green, Targa Telematics and OpenFleet

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Carsharing Telematics Market - 4th Edition" report

What are the latest developments on the carsharing market?

The analyst estimates that carsharing membership will grow at a CAGR of 21.5 percent from 71.9 million at the end of 2020 to 190.3 million by 2025.

This report explains all segments including station-based and free floating public carsharing as well as corporate carsharing. Get up to date with the latest information about carsharing organisations, vendors, products and markets.

The carsharing market is currently in a phase of growth which is expected to continue in the coming years. The market has managed to grow despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The analyst estimates that the total number of carsharing members worldwide reached 71.9 million at the end of 2020.

At the same time, the total car fleet operated by CSOs had reached about 463,000 vehicles. The analyst forecasts that carsharing membership will grow to about 190.3 million globally by the end of 2025 and the total carsharing fleet will then reach approximately 971,000 cars.

The corporate carsharing telematics market is moreover estimated to 68,000 vehicles at yearend 2020 and is forecasted to reach about 135,000 vehicles in 2025. Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific so far represent the vast majority of all carsharing programmes and active members from an international perspective. The front-running markets include Russia, Germany, Italy, the US, South Korea, China and Japan.

The public carsharing fleet reached 463,000 vehicles worldwide in 2020

Carsharing is a decentralised car rental service focusing on short term rentals that supplements other modes of transports including walking, cycling and public transport. Carsharing aims to provide an alternative to individual car ownership without restricting individual mobility by providing affordable access to cars. CarSharing Organisations (CSOs) offer members access to a fleet of shared cars from unattended selfservice locations.

Today, most CSOs use station-based networks with roundtrip rental. This operational model requires members to return a vehicle to the same designated station from which it was accessed. Some CSOs have also started to offer one-way carsharing that enables users to return the car to any station operated by the CSO.

Another model that is rapidly gaining in popularity is free floating carsharing, which enables members to pick up and drop off cars anywhere within a designated area. The ability to access available cars instantly without prior booking and no need to schedule return time make this type of service attractive for short trips.

Telematics systems and smartphones are key enablers of carsharing services. In-car hardware technologies for carsharing services comprise an on-board computer, telematics device and RFID reader for capturing trip data, enable fleet management and grant access to the car through an RFID smartcard or smartphone app.

An invehicle user terminal with keypad and display may also be installed to provide the driver with visible messages and guidance, as well as allow management of reservations from within the vehicle. Software platforms include complete IT systems that can support all the operational activities of a CSO ranging from management of invehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing, as well as operations supervision via dashboards and data analytics.

Leading vendors of hardware and software platforms include INVERS, Convadis, Continental, Octo Telematics, Vulog, Ridecell, Mobility Tech Green, Targa Telematics and OpenFleet. Several carsharing technology vendors also target the emerging corporate carsharing market that aims to increase corporate car pool availability and reduce mobility costs.

Commercial carsharing services are offered by specialist carsharing companies, car rental companies, carmakers, as well as public transport operators.

