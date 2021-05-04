Colliers Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Updates and increases financial outlook for 2021

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

Operating highlights: 

  Three months ended
  March 31
(in millions of US$, except EPS) 2021   2020 
         
Revenues$774.9  $630.6 
Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) 92.1   54.5 
Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.04   0.54 
         
GAAP operating earnings 40.0   18.5 
GAAP diluted EPS 0.11   0.11 

TORONTO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, revenues were $774.9 million, up 23% (18% in local currency) relative to the same quarter in the prior year, adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $92.1 million, up 69% (65% in local currency) and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.04, up 93% versus the prior year period. First quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.04 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $40.0 million, relative to $18.5 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $0.11, flat relative to the prior year quarter. First quarter GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.04 lower excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

“Colliers delivered strong first quarter results with encouraging signs of momentum for the balance of the year. Strength in recurring services, stabilizing transactional revenues, and a highly diversified business model has transformed Colliers into a more balanced and resilient professional services and investment management company,” said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO of Colliers. “Although pandemic uncertainty remains around the world, we are increasing our financial outlook for the balance of the year to reflect better than expected results. We recently published our first Global Impact Report highlighting our commitment to embedding environmental, social and governance, or ESG practices, across our company. During the quarter, Colliers Engineering & Design completed its first acquisition, a specialty transportation design firm, to further strengthen this rapidly growing part of our Outsourcing & Advisory service line. And in Investment Management, Harrison Street was proud to receive four coveted PERE Awards, including ‘Alternatives Investor of the Year’ globally and in North America, capping off its largest fundraising quarter in the firm’s history. With our proven track record, balanced and diversified business model, enterprising culture and significant inside ownership, Colliers is better positioned today than at any other time in its history to continue creating significant value for shareholders in the years to come,” he concluded.

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service

   Three months ended  
(in thousands of US$)  March 31ChangeChange
(LC = local currency)  2021 2020in US$ %in LC%
            
Outsourcing & Advisory $340,116  $277,290 23%17%
Investment Management (1)  44,627   45,825 -3%-3%
Leasing  179,661   164,510 9%6%
Capital Markets  210,510   143,003 47%40%
Total revenues  $774,914  $630,628 23%18%
            
(1) Investment Management local currency revenues, excluding pass-through carried interest, were up 2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter increased 18% on a local currency basis, driven by the impact of recent acquisitions and strong Capital Markets activity. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were up 4% (note 3), the first quarter of positive internal growth since the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019.

Segmented First Quarter Results
Revenues in the Americas region totalled $475.8 million for the first quarter, up 29% (27% in local currency) versus $370.0 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue growth was driven by recent acquisitions and stabilizing transactional revenues, especially Capital Markets activity across the region. Adjusted EBITDA was $56.9 million, up 82% from $31.2 million in the prior year quarter, and includes the impact of recent acquisitions and reduced costs from measures implemented due to the pandemic. GAAP operating earnings were $42.9 million, relative to $22.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the EMEA region totalled $126.1 million for the first quarter compared to $117.1 million in the prior year quarter, up 8% (down 3% in local currency), with activity returning to near prior year levels in each service line. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million, versus a loss of $3.6 million in the prior year with the improvement primarily attributable to cost savings from measures implemented due to the pandemic. The GAAP operating loss was $1.1 million compared to a loss of $13.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the Asia Pacific region totalled $128.3 million for the first quarter compared to $97.4 million in the prior year quarter, up 32% (19% in local currency). Revenue growth was driven by a rebound in activity relative to the sharply reduced levels experienced during the early stages of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.5 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior year quarter with the improvement in margin attributable to operating leverage and a lower cost base. GAAP operating earnings were $11.7 million, versus $1.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Investment Management revenues for the first quarter were $44.6 million compared to $45.8 million in the prior year quarter. No pass-through revenue from historical carried interest was recognized in the first quarter, versus $2.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of pass-through revenue, revenues were up 2% (2% in local currency) on solid management fee growth, partially offset by transaction fees recognized in the prior year period in Europe. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.7 million, relative to $18.4 million in the prior year quarter, down 3% versus a strong prior year comparative, which included transaction fees. GAAP operating earnings were $9.9 million in the quarter, versus $11.8 million in the prior year quarter. Assets under management were $41.6 billion at March 31, 2021, up 5% from $39.5 billion at December 31, 2020 and up 19% from $35.1 billion at March 31, 2020.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $2.6 million in the first quarter, relative to a recovery of $3.3 million in the prior year quarter, with the change primarily attributable to incentive compensation accruals recorded in the current year period. The corporate GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $23.4 million, relative to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 attributable to an increase in the fair value of contingent acquisition consideration on strong operating performance of recently acquired businesses as well as incentive compensation accruals.

2021 Outlook
Given stronger than expected operating results for the first quarter, the Company is increasing its previously provided financial outlook. However, a number of risks and uncertainties remain, including: (i) the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world may impact overall results; (ii) stabilizing transactional revenues experienced in the first quarter may not be sustainable during the balance of the year; and (iii) certain operating costs, reduced in light of the pandemic, are expected to increase as restrictions and conditions ease and may temper margins. The outlook for the full year 2021 (relative to 2020), including the impact of completed acquisitions, is as follows:

 Full Year 2021 Outlook
 UpdatedPrevious
Revenue+15% to +30%+10% to +25%
Adjusted EBITDA+15% to +30%+10% to +25%

This financial outlook is based on the Company’s best available information as of the date of this press release and remains subject to change based on numerous macroeconomic, health, social, geo-political and related factors.

Settlement of Long-Term Incentive Arrangement
On April 16, 2021, after receiving approval from 95% of disinterested shareholders, the Company completed the previously announced transaction (the “Transaction”) to settle the Management Services Agreement, including the Long-Term Incentive Arrangement, between Colliers, Jay S. Hennick and Jayset Management CIG Inc., a corporation controlled by Mr. Hennick. The Transaction also established a timeline for the orderly elimination of Colliers’ dual class voting structure by no later than September 1, 2028. The completion of the Transaction resulted in the issuance of 3.6 million Subordinate Voting Shares from treasury and a cash payment of $96.2 million funded from the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Mr. Hennick remains Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has control and direction over a total of 6.3 million shares of Colliers representing 14.4% of the outstanding shares and 45.6% of the votes.

Conference Call
Colliers will be holding a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. The call, as well as a supplemental slide presentation, will be simultaneously web cast and can be accessed live or after the call at corporate.colliers.com in the Events section.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company’s financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where our business may be concentrated; commercial real estate property values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in average capitalization rates across different property types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the ability to attract new clients and to retain major clients and renew related contracts; the ability to retain and incentivize producers; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers’ compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company’s Canadian dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and UK pound sterling denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of pandemics on client demand for the Company’s services, the ability of the Company to deliver its services and the health and productivity of its employees; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities and terrorism on the Company’s operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations related to our global operations, including real estate and mortgage banking licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.

Additional information and risk factors are identified in the Company’s other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators (which factors are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com). Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”); (v) gains attributable to MSRs; (vi) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (vii) restructuring costs and (viii) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

 Three months ended
 March 31
(in thousands of US$)2021  2020 
      
Net earnings$24,807  $6,458 
Income tax 8,847   5,198 
Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (1,982)  (704)
Interest expense, net 8,284   7,585 
Operating earnings 39,956   18,537 
Depreciation and amortization 37,777   24,891 
Gains attributable to MSRs (9,075)  - 
Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 1,406   555 
Acquisition-related items 18,847   2,750 
Restructuring costs 293   5,468 
Stock-based compensation expense 2,925   2,253 
Adjusted EBITDA$92,129  $54,454 

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share as calculated under the “if-converted” method, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iii) gains attributable to MSRs; (iv) acquisition-related items; (v) restructuring costs and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Adjusted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the “if-converted” method is anti-dilutive for the GAAP diluted EPS calculation but dilutive for the adjusted EPS calculation.

 Three months ended
 March 31
(in thousands of US$)2021  2020 
      
Net earnings$24,807  $6,458 
Non-controlling interest share of earnings (7,780)  (3,377)
Interest on Convertible Notes 2,300   - 
Amortization of intangible assets 27,338   16,013 
Gains attributable to MSRs (9,075)  - 
Acquisition-related items 18,847   2,750 
Restructuring costs 293   5,468 
Stock-based compensation expense 2,925   2,253 
Income tax on adjustments (9,666)  (5,805)
Non-controlling interest on adjustments (3,335)  (2,150)
Adjusted net earnings$46,654  $21,610 
      
 Three months ended
 March 31
(in US$)2021  2020 
      
Diluted net earnings per common share$0.14  $0.11 
Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.28   (0.04)
Amortization expense, net of tax 0.37   0.24 
Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.11)  - 
Acquisition-related items 0.30   0.07 
Restructuring costs, net of tax -   0.10 
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.06   0.06 
Adjusted EPS$1.04  $0.54 
      
Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands) 44,738   40,167 

3. Local currency revenue growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company’s performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

4. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management (“AUM”) as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development properties of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(in thousands of US$, except per share amounts)
     Three months
     ended March 31
(unaudited)  2021   2020 
         
Revenues $774,914  $630,628 
         
Cost of revenues  467,731   416,358 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  210,603   168,092 
Depreciation   10,439   8,878 
Amortization of intangible assets  27,338   16,013 
Acquisition-related items (1)  18,847   2,750 
Operating earnings  39,956   18,537 
Interest expense, net  8,284   7,585 
Equity earnings from unconsolidated investments  (1,406)  (555)
Other income  (576)  (149)
Earnings before income tax  33,654   11,656 
Income tax  8,847   5,198 
Net earnings  24,807   6,458 
Non-controlling interest share of earnings  7,780   3,377 
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   12,540   (1,505)
Net earnings attributable to Company  $4,487  $4,586 
         
Net earnings per common share       
         
 Basic $0.11  $0.12 
         
 Diluted (2) $0.11  $0.11 
         
Adjusted EPS (3) $1.04  $0.54 
         
Weighted average common shares (thousands)      
  Basic  40,257   39,874 
  Diluted  40,770   40,167 


Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1)
 		Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs.
(2) Diluted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes was $1,691. The “if-converted” method is anti-dilutive for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
(3) See definition and reconciliation above.


 

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of US$)
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(unaudited)2021 2020 2020
    
 		   
 		   
 
Assets  
 		   
 		   
 
Cash and cash equivalents$118,470
 		 $156,614
 		 $103,090
 
Restricted cash (1) 27,646
 		  20,919
 		  -
 
Accounts receivable and contract assets 436,777
 		  433,250
 		  354,230
 
Warehouse receivables (2) 115,854
 		  232,207
 		  -
 
Prepaids and other assets 190,111
 		  192,821
 		  149,941
 
Real estate assets held for sale -
 		  -
 		  19,874
 
 Current assets 888,858
 		  1,035,811
 		  627,135
 
Other non-current assets 103,517
 		  94,679
 		  89,063
 
Fixed assets 140,249
 		  129,221
 		  103,183
 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 330,118
 		  288,134
 		  248,545
 
Deferred tax assets, net 48,252
 		  45,008
 		  43,667
 
Goodwill and intangible assets 1,675,288
 		  1,699,314
 		  1,390,755
 
Real estate assets held for sale -
 		  -
 		  233,484
 
 Total assets$3,186,282
 		 $3,292,167
 		 $2,735,832
 
    
 		   
 		   
 
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
 		   
 		   
 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$637,761
 		 $748,660
 		 $535,790
 
Other current liabilities 126,777
 		  53,661
 		  44,922
 
Long-term debt - current  9,445
 		  9,024
 		  3,688
 
Warehouse credit facilities (2) 105,937
 		  218,018
 		  -
 
Operating lease liabilities - current 80,687
 		  78,923
 		  65,236
 
Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale -
 		  -
 		  42,723
 
 Current liabilities 960,607
 		  1,108,286
 		  692,359
 
Long-term debt - non-current  513,955
 		  470,871
 		  737,492
 
Operating lease liabilities - non-current 309,961
 		  251,680
 		  219,536
 
Other liabilities 94,344
 		  158,366
 		  95,218
 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 44,404
 		  50,523
 		  25,277
 
Convertible notes 224,266
 		  223,957
 		  -
 
Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale -
 		  -
 		  119,994
 
Redeemable non-controlling interests  440,000
 		  442,375
 		  349,551
 
Shareholders' equity 598,745
 		  586,109
 		  496,405
 
 Total liabilities and equity$3,186,282
 		 $3,292,167
 		 $2,735,832
 
    
 		   
 		   
 
Supplemental balance sheet information  
 		   
 		   
 
Total debt (3)$523,400
 		 $479,895
 		 $741,180
 
Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3) 404,930
 		  323,281
 		  638,090
 
Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) 1.1
 		  1.0
 		  1.8
 


Notes to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(1)
 		Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business, primarily Colliers Mortgage.
(2) Warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase.
(3) Excluding warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes.
(4) Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash, warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes, in accordance with debt agreements.


 

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(in thousands of US$)
    Three months ended
    March 31
(unaudited)  2021   2020 
        
Cash provided by (used in)      
        
Operating activities      
Net earnings $24,807  $6,458 
Items not affecting cash:      
 Depreciation and amortization  37,777   24,891 
 Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights  (9,075)  - 
 Gains attributable to the fair value of loan      
  premiums and origination fees  (11,578)  - 
 Deferred income tax  (9,431)  (7,158)
 Other   41,891   13,440 
    74,391   37,631 
        
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, prepaid      
 expenses and other assets  (23,787)  59,837 
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable, accrued      
 expenses and other liabilities  (12,552)  (28,759)
(Decrease) increase in accrued compensation  (84,476)  (163,406)
Contingent acquisition consideration paid  (7,475)  (14,330)
Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans  837,917   - 
Origination of mortgage loans  (706,785)  - 
Increase in warehouse credit facilities  (112,081)  - 
Repurchases from AR Facility, net of sales  (3,291)  (11,009)
Net cash used in operating activities  (38,139)  (120,036)
        
Investing activities      
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (3,841)  (3,101)
Purchases of fixed assets  (22,093)  (8,739)
Purchase of held for sale real estate assets  -   - 
Cash collections on AR facility deferred purchase price  10,908   11,390 
Other investing activities  (11,093)  1,908 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (26,119)  1,458 
        
Financing activities      
Increase in long-term debt, net  53,792   143,146 
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net of sales  (8,133)  (4,676)
Dividends paid to common shareholders   (2,009)  (1,992)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests  (13,923)  (7,693)
Other financing activities  4,968   (8,473)
Net cash provided by financing activities  34,695   120,312 
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  (1,854)  (13,637)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash      
 equivalents and restricted cash  (31,417)  (11,903)
Cash and cash equivalents and      
 restricted cash, beginning of period  177,533   114,993 
Cash and cash equivalents and       
 restricted cash, end of period $146,116  $103,090 


 


 

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
SEGMENTED RESULTS
(in thousands of US dollars)
    
 		      
 		   
 		      
 
      Asia Investment    
(unaudited)Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated
    
 		      
 		   
 		      
 
Three months ended March 31
 
    
 		      
 		   
 		      
 
2021  
 		      
 		   
 		      
 
 Revenues$475,777
 		 $126,113  $128,251
 		 $44,627
 		 $146  $774,914
 
 Adjusted EBITDA 56,925
 		  4,504   15,518
 		  17,745
 		  (2,564)  92,128
 
 Operating earnings (loss) 42,853
 		  (1,089)  11,708
 		  9,931
 		  (23,447)  39,956
 
    
 		      
 		   
 		      
 
2020  
 		      
 		   
 		      
 
 Revenues$369,990
 		 $117,082  $97,434
 		 $45,825
 		 $297  $630,628
 
 Adjusted EBITDA 31,157
 		  (3,641)  5,248
 		  18,434
 		  3,256   54,454
 
 Operating earnings (loss) 22,709
 		  (13,451)  1,228
 		  11,778
 		  (3,727)  18,537
 


  

