LGI Homes Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Results

First Quarter 2021 Highlights and Comparisons to First Quarter 2020

Net Income increased 132.6% to $99.7 million, or $3.99 Basic EPS and $3.95 Diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes increased 124.6% to $123.3 million

Home Sales Revenues increased 55.2% to $706.0 million

Home Closings increased 39.6% to 2,561 homes

Average Sales Price Per Home Closed increased 11.2% to $275,655

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues increased 350 basis points to 26.9%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues increased 300 basis points to 28.5%

Owned lots increased to 38,502 and Controlled lots increased to 28,784 for total Owned and Controlled Lots of 67,286 lots at March 31, 2021

Ending Backlog of 5,632 homes at March 31, 2021, an increase of 199.7%

Ending Backlog Value of $1.6 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of 257.6%

Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

216,221 shares of common stock repurchased during the first quarter of 2021 at an average price per share of $119.45 for an aggregate amount of $25.8 million

Total liquidity of $565.7 million at March 31, 2021 including cash and cash equivalents of $48.2 million and $517.5 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 23.1% at March 31, 2021, compared to 30.6% at December 31, 2020

Management Comments

“We delivered another record-breaking quarter and are off to a great start in 2021,” stated Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “During the first four months of the year we have sold a record-breaking number of homes and believe the fundamentals driving the ongoing surge in demand show no signs of abating anytime soon.

“During the first quarter we increased our closings 39.6% to 2,561 homes, grew revenue 55.2% to $706 million and set a first quarter record with an average of eight closings per community, per month. Net orders were the highest in our history and we finished with a record 5,632 homes in backlog valued at $1.6 billion, representing year-over-year increases of 199.7% and 257.6%, respectively. Measures taken to mitigate cost pressures, including price increases across all our markets, drove additional expansion of our industry-leading margins, profitability and returns. Year-over-year, our quarterly gross margin improved by 350 basis points and our pre-tax profit margin by 540 basis points, all culminating in a 136.5% increase in our diluted earnings per share. As a result of this strong performance, we delivered best-in-class return on equity of 36.6% and finished the quarter with a net debt to capitalization ratio of just 23.1%.

“Based on our performance to date, visibility into our backlog and our current view of finished lots available to close in 2021, we are updating our full year guidance. We now anticipate closing between 9,700 and 10,300 homes, an increase of 500 homes at both ends of our prior guidance range, at an average sales price between $275,000 and $285,000. We maintain our prior expectation that active community count at year end will be between 112 to 120. As a result of our strong performance in the first quarter and our success to date passing through cost pressures, we are increasing our full year gross margin guidance range by 70 basis points to 24.7% to 26.7% and our adjusted gross margin by 50 basis points to 26.5% and 28.5%.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “We are currently operating in the strongest demand environment we have ever experienced. We are confident that our unique business model, strong balance sheet and talented team of dedicated employees position us to maintain our exceptional first quarter momentum throughout the rest of the year.”

2021 First Quarter Results

Home closings during the first quarter of 2021 totaled 2,561, an increase of 39.6%, from 1,835 home closings during the first quarter of 2020.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, active selling communities decreased to 110, down from 113 at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Home sales revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $706.0 million, an increase of $251.2 million, or 55.2%, over the first quarter of 2020. The increase in home sales revenues is primarily due to a 39.6% increase in homes closed and an increase in the average sales price per home closed during the first quarter of 2021.

The average sales price per home closed for the first quarter of 2021 was $275,655, an increase of $27,847, or 11.2%, over the first quarter 2020. This increase in the average sales price per home closed was primarily due to a favorable pricing environment, increased closings at higher price points in certain markets and changes in product mix.

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues for the first quarter of 2021 was 26.9% as compared to 23.4% for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues for the first quarter of 2021 was 28.5% as compared to 25.5% for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin and adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues is primarily due to an increase in homes closed with a higher average sales price per home closed, lower capitalized interest and lower overhead expense, partially offset by higher lot costs in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) to gross margin, the most comparable GAAP measure.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $99.7 million, or $3.99 per basic share and $3.95 per diluted share, an increase of $56.8 million, or 132.6%, from $42.8 million, or $1.69 per basic share and $1.67 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to higher gross margins, operating leverage realized from the increase in home sales revenues, higher average sales price per home closed and the federal energy efficient homes tax credits recognized during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release, the Company is providing the following updates to its guidance for the full year 2021. The Company believes:

Home closings between 9,700 and 10,300

Active selling communities at the end of 2021 between 112 and 120

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 24.7% to 26.7%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 26.5% and 28.5% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin

Average sales price per home closed between $275,000 and $285,000

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 9.5% and 10.0%

Effective tax rate for the remainder of 2021 between 21.0% and 22.0%



This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2021 are similar to those experienced in the first quarter of 2021 and that average sales price per home closed, construction costs, availability of construction materials, availability of land, land development costs and overall absorption rates in the remainder of 2021 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development, home construction and COVID-19 are similar to those currently in place. Any further COVID-19 governmental restrictions on land development or home construction could negatively impact the Company’s ability to achieve this guidance.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2021 home closings, year-end active selling communities, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, average sales price per home closed, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues, effective tax rate, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the Company, its business, customers, subcontractors, and its markets, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,157 $ 35,942 Accounts receivable 59,229 115,939 Real estate inventory 1,609,693 1,569,489 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 39,488 37,213 Property and equipment, net 6,160 3,618 Other assets 47,391 44,882 Deferred tax assets, net 3,350 6,986 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 1,825,486 $ 1,826,087 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 41,552 $ 13,676 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 151,348 135,008 Notes payable 413,948 538,398 Total liabilities 606,848 687,082 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 26,908,643 shares issued and 24,934,429 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 26,741,554 shares issued and 24,983,561 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 269 267 Additional paid-in capital 276,398 270,598 Retained earnings 1,033,935 934,277 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,974,214 shares and 1,757,993 shares, respectively (91,964 ) (66,137 ) Total equity 1,218,638 1,139,005 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,825,486 $ 1,826,087

LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Home sales revenues $ 705,953 $ 454,727 Cost of sales 516,004 348,163 Selling expenses 42,783 32,763 General and administrative 24,723 19,923 Operating income 122,443 53,878 Other income, net (833 ) (1,011 ) Net income before income taxes 123,276 54,889 Income tax provision 23,618 12,050 Net income $ 99,658 $ 42,839 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.99 $ 1.69 Diluted $ 3.95 $ 1.67 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,950,867 25,323,119 Diluted 25,220,872 25,592,835

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Home sales revenues $ 705,953 $ 454,727 Cost of sales 516,004 348,163 Gross margin 189,949 106,564 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 10,672 8,930 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 812 623 Adjusted gross margin $ 201,433 $ 116,117 Gross margin % (2) 26.9 % 23.4 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 28.5 % 25.5 %

(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.

(2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.

Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count and Average Monthly Absorption Rates by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 288,750 1,127 $ 256,211 37.3 10.1 Southeast 136,551 548 249,181 27.7 6.6 Northwest 118,191 296 399,294 10.6 9.3 West 81,148 249 325,896 10.7 7.8 Florida 81,313 341 238,455 20.0 5.7 Total $ 705,953 2,561 $ 275,655 106.3 8.0





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 165,775 741 $ 223,718 34.0 7.3 Southeast 88,447 403 219,471 31.0 4.3 Northwest 101,948 273 373,436 12.3 7.4 West 58,485 236 247,818 14.7 5.4 Florida 40,072 182 220,176 16.7 3.6 Total $ 454,727 1,835 $ 247,808 108.7 5.6

Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and (ii) owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of March 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 As of March 31, 2021 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 1,127 17,639 9,229 26,868 Southeast 548 10,783 8,273 19,056 Northwest 296 3,217 4,052 7,269 West 249 4,199 4,198 8,397 Florida 341 2,664 3,032 5,696 Total 2,561 38,502 28,784 67,286

(1) Of the 38,502 owned lots as of March 31, 2021, 26,213 were raw/under development lots and 12,289 were finished lots.

Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (4) 2020 (5) Net orders (1) 5,229 2,481 Cancellation rate (2) 10.5 % 18.3 % Ending backlog – homes (3) 5,632 1,879 Ending backlog – value (3) $ 1,595,879 $ 446,271

(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.

(2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.

(3) Ending backlog consists of homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts for which vertical construction is generally set to occur within the next six to twelve months. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.

(4) As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 1,344 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.

(5) As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 338 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.



