Sourcing Industry Group Names Executives from Albertsons Companies, Everest Group and Coupa to Advisory Board

Jacksonville, FL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement, outsourcing and risk executives, today announces the appointment of three senior executives to the SIG Advisory Board for a three-year term, including:

Amy Fong, Vice President, Everest Group

Purvee Kondal, Senior Director of Technology & Engineering Sourcing, Albertsons Companies

Michael van Keulen, Chief Procurement Officer, Coupa

“We are thrilled to have such an outstanding advisory board,” said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. “The diversity of these companies is a true reflection of the SIG community at large. The value that our Advisory Board brings through their insight and experiences is immensely important to the strategic direction for SIG.”

SIG members are primarily buy-side Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies representing more than $17 Trillion in sourceable spend. This impressive Board begins their term today at the SIG Procurement Technology Summit taking place online now until Thursday, May 6, and are rounded out with existing Board members, including:

Jeff Amsel, Vice President, Global Sourcing and Real Estate, HERE Technologies

Tony Filippone, Chief Procurement Officer, Axis Capital

Al Girardi, Global Vice President of Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer, GEP

Daryl Hammett, Global Head of Lead Management and Operations, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ed Hansen, Partner, Co-Chair, Digital Transformation and Managed Services Group, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Rajeev Karmacharya, Managing Director, Strategic Sourcing and Category Management, Fannie Mae

Douglas Kortfelt, formerly Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Corporate Real Estate and Enterprise Services, CNA Insurance

Joseph Martinez, Global Chief Procurement Officer, Bank of New York Mellon

Mike Morsch, Vice President, Global Procurement and Supply Chain, CDK Global

Elissa Ouyang, Chief Procurement Officer, California Water Service Group

Emily Rakowski, Chief Marketing Officer, EcoVadis

Padmini Ranganathan, Global Vice President, Product Strategy, SAP Procurement Solutions at SAP

Greg Tennyson, Chief Procurement Officer, VSP Global

Michele Wesseling, Associate Vice President, Global Third Party Management Office, TD Securities Limited

About SIG

SIG, https://sig.org/ is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement, outsourcing and risk from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Future of Sourcing, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.

