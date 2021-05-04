HRCI Assumes ISO International Secretariat Role for Technical Committee 260 on Human Resource Management

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization, is honored to announce that the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has appointed HRCI as the International Secretariat for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Technical Committee (TC) 260 on Human Resource Management. ANSI is the U.S. member body to the ISO.



ISO TC 260, formed in 2011, is responsible for the development of a series of standards for human resource management processes and practices. There are 19 standards and technical specifications published, with 13 more under development. One of the most noteworthy standards from this work is ISO 30414, Human Capital Reporting, which many Chief Financial Officer's believe is a safe harbor for the recent ruling from the SEC requiring Human Capital Management Disclosures. The forthcoming ISO 301415 standard will also be an important standard for organizations, helping them create a culture of Diversity and Inclusion.

HRCI looks forward to providing effective leadership and continuing the development of additional standards to guide and optimize organizational performance, value creation, sustainable development and workforce productivity/satisfaction/engagement.

"In keeping with HRCI's role as the global leader in certification programs, we are excited to be selected as the ISO Technical Committee on Human Resource Management. Leading this initiative to develop standards and practices for global human resources management is a natural expansion of HRCI's responsibilities to the HR community," said Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, HRCI Chief Executive Officer.

"We are proud that HRCI is at the helm of standardization efforts that focus on human resources, which is often a vital factor in an organization's success," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO. "We are excited to see additional progress unfold that will protect and support the interests and vitality of companies, and their employees, on a global scale."

About HRCI®

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. HRCI develops and offers world-class learning, as well as the administration of eight global certifications and is dedicated to helping professionals achieve new competencies that drive business results. Learn more at www.hrci.org.



About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org .

About ISO

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 165 national standards bodies through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. The Central Secretariat in located in Geneva, Switzerland. Learn more about our structure and how we are governed.



