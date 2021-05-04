Global Pest Control Services Market Is Expected to Reach USD 31.08 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global pest control services market is expected to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 31.08 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The global pest control services market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. This growth is attributed to climate change which acts as a major catalyst for pest control, growing economic activity, intolerance of pests, and an increase in fly-borne diseases. Other factors such as a rising focus on the usage of biocides, growing commercial and residential projects, and replacement for traditional pesticides will propel the demand for pest control services. Rising vector-borne diseases, especially due to mosquitoes, account for major infections and illnesses and increases the demand for pest control services.

Pest control is an essential part of the well-being of ecology and human health. The damages caused due to pests are dangerous for housing properties as well as agriculture. The various benefits of pest control services are it reduces illness and risk of various diseases, decreases allergies and itching, provides long-term health relief, and reduces the use of toxic and harmful chemicals. The various methods used for pest control services include ancient pest control methods and modern pest control methods that further include biological pest control, mechanical pest control, poisoned bait, field burning, trap cropping, and pesticides. The various types of pest control services include biological pest control, chemical pest control, physical pest control, and electronic pest control.

The global pest control service market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the advent of new technologies, rising prevalence of vector-borne diseases, rising utilization of innovative technologies, and shifting focus from chemical-based products to align with environment conservation goals. However, the rising availability of DIY pest control products and increasing anxiety in people associated with the toxicity of chemicals used in pest control services restrain the market growth.

The key players operating in the global pest control services market include Bulwark Exterminating, Rollins, Inc., Rentokil Initial Plc., Arrow Exterminators Inc., Asante Inc., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Flynn Pest Control, Ecolab, Sanix Inc., Massey Services Inc., Crystal Pest Control LLC, Green Earth Pest Control, Anticimex Group, and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. To gain a significant market share in the global pest control services market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, in October 2020, Arrow Exterminators opened a new services center in Jacksonville Beach that will enhance the company’s reach across commercial and residential places in Jacksonville. This new service center will offer effective and advanced pest control services.

Commercial segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 58.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global pest control services include commercial and residential. The commercial segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 58.7% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing infrastructure in commercial spaces, rising economic activities, and zero tolerance for pests in commercial spaces like healthcare, food service industries, hospitality, and offices. The residential segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to rising demands for a higher standard of living and increasing urbanization.

Insect segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 38.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of end-user, the global pest control services market includes termites, rodents, mosquitoes, insect, and others. The insect segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 38.2% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of insects like bed bugs. The mosquito segment is anticipated to grow, owing to the rising prevalence of vector-borne diseases from mosquitoes like Zika, dengue, and other diseases.



Regional Segment of Pest Control Services Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global pest control services market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the major share of 39.6% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the decreasing demand for toxic solutions, strict environmental regulations, and rise in bed bugs in the region. In the region, the U.S. and Canada hold the major share due to the presence of yellow fever mosquitoes and the presence of bed bugs in motels and hotels. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth due to rising living standards and pests intolerance, growing urban population, and increasing demand for pest control services across the region. Other factors such as increasing awareness regarding pest control to maintain a clean, safe indoor environment propel the demand for pest control services in the region.

About the report:

The global pest control services market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors position grid analysis.

