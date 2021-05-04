FLYHT Signs Waltzing Matilda Aviation’s New Brand, Connect Airlines

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”), a leader in providing real-time insights and actions to improve global aviation operations and profitability, today announced a multi-year contract with U.S. charter operator Waltzing Matilda Aviation for its new scheduled air carrier branded, Connect Airlines.



Under the terms of the five-year agreement, FLYHT will install AFIRS and Actionable Intelligence (“AI”) services on Connect Airlines’ entire fleet of DHC-8-Q400 turboprop aircraft. FLYHT’s Actionable Intelligence solution includes voice and text communications, engine and airframe exceedances, situational display as well as automatic movement messages in the initial installation. Future AI services are expected to include fuel management, turn and airport apron operations, integrated flight plan and emissions tracking, as well as features currently under development with other AI launch customers. The initial installs will commence within 45 days and will be part of the certification of the new airline brand. The contract is expected to generate revenue of approximately USD $1.0 million to FLYHT, provided that all services are delivered over the 5-year term of the agreement.

Bill Tempany, CEO of FLYHT, said, “We are excited to begin a new relationship with Waltzing Matilda for their new brand, Connect Airlines. As a provider of critical infrastructure for communications and operational insights for Connect Airlines, we are committed to providing the products and services needed to support their launch and subsequent business growth for years to come. It is also great to be part of the unfolding recovery of aviation in North America.”

David Marcontell, COO of Connect Airlines, said, “After an exhaustive review of alternatives, we chose FLYHT because it provided our flight crew and operations team the technology, data, and analytics to operate a highly efficient and reliable airline, right out of the box. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with FLYHT as we connect our guests to family, friends and colleagues with the highest standards of air transportation service and reliability.”

Connect Airlines, a new airline commencing operations in October 2021, will offer convenient service ideal for the day-tripping US business traveler direct into Toronto’s downtown Billy Bishop airport

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com

About Connect Airlines

Boston-based charter operator Waltzing Matilda Aviation (WMA) is planning to launch a new scheduled airline later this year targeting business traffic.

Connect Airlines will be based at Toronto’s downtown Billy Bishop City Airport (YTZ), offering routes to points in the northeast and Midwest US using Q400 turboprop aircraft. It is hoped the start-up will be operational by October 2021.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated/projected revenues and related matters. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: global economic conditions; industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com investors@flyht.com

