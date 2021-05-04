OTC: CYDY Investor Notice: Lawsuit against CytoDyn Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) prior to March 2020 and continue to hold any of their OTC: CYDY shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 18, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against CytoDyn Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that while CytoDyn's stock price was sufficiently pumped with the COVID-19 cure hype, long-term shareholders, including CEO Nader Z. Pourhassan and CFO Michael Mulholland, dumped millions of shares, that CytoDyn engaged in a wrongful scheme with its lender, Iliad Research and Trading L.P. ("Iliad"), and its principal John Fife ("Fife"), whereby Iliad and other Fife entities operated as an unregistered securities dealer for CytoDyn, and that Iliad obtained a convertible promissory note from CytoDyn and converted the note into newly issued shares of CytoDyn and sold those shares into the public market at a profit, in violation of the dealer registration requirements of the federal securities laws.



