3 Day Guide to California FMLA/CFRA, ADA/FEHA, PDL, and Workers' Compensation with Handling Related Performance Management and Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation (November 3-5, 2021)

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Ultimate Guide to California FMLA/CFRA, ADA/FEHA, PDL, and Workers' Compensation with Handling Related Performance Management and Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation Complaint - with and without COVID-19" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As of January 1, 2021, all California employers with five or more employees will need to comply with the new amendments to the California Family Rights Act (CFRA), and employers with 50 or more employees will need to comply with even more extensive CFRA Benefit regulations.



Many employers will be in violation of the law on New Year's Day without realising it; one small mistake can lead to litigation, at a cost of millions of dollars. Dealing with medical leaves and accommodations is highly susceptible to errors, miscues, and mistakes, and employers need expert help to navigate the new regulations.



For this reason, Beth de Lima, one of the top HR leave and accommodation experts in the USA on HR compliance, offers a workshop for all businesses who want to comply with the new rules. This 12-hour workshop, lasting three and a half days over December 9, 10 and 11, 2020, prepares companies for the new changes in CFRA employment law. Attending also allows employers to earn 12 continuing education units (CEU) with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI) to keep their membership in those organisations.



Beth is recognized as a national expert in FMLA/ADA HR compliance. For over 28 years, she has been helping companies implement FMLA/ADA regulations since they were originally passed in the early 90s. From fortune 5000 organizations and government agencies to mid-market companies and small businesses, she has helped implement these regulations in businesses of every shape and size. Beth De Lima has trained thousands of HR professionals in these complex regulations. She is a sought after subject matter expert providing expert testimony for litigations and lawsuits.

Learn how to identify potential fraud and abuse and what you can do to stop it

Discover the best practices for handling related performance management issues, and harassment, discrimination, and retaliation challenges

Gain strategies on how to accurately and consistently implement and integrate FMLA/CFRA (with or without FMLA) with, ADA/FEHA, Pregnancy Disability, and Workers' Compensation programs, including California's Pregnancy Disability Leave.New Parent Leave

Understand how to conduct Good Faith Interactive Meetings and Undue Hardship Analysis/Research

Acquire/Learn effective - complaint strategies, tips, best practices, and HR Standards of Care on how to impose your companies' performance management system for employees who have accommodations or protected leave and are not meeting the expectations of the job, or are unable to meet the performance standards with their accommodations

Agenda:

TOPIC 1: CFRA/FMLA, ADA/FEHA, Pregnancy Disabilities, PDL, Workers' Compensation, and PFL/SDI with the NEW CFRA 2021 Regulations and COVID-19



TOPIC 2: Best Practices for implementing and managing FMLA and Coordinating CFRA (or FMLA) with Workers' Compensation and your own Company's Policies, Benefits, and Union Contracts



TOPIC 3: Best Practices for implementing and managing ADA/FEHA and Coordinating CFRA (or FMLA) with Workers' Compensation and your own Company's Policies, Benefits, and Union Contracts



TOPIC 4: Strategies for Implementing your Performance Management System under the ADA/FEAH, CFRA (or FMLA), Pregnancy Disabilities and Workers' Compensation and how to respond to Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation complaints from protected employees



TOPIC 5: Controlling Medical Absences and Accommodations in the Workplace

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsertk



