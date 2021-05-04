Global DNA Data Storage Markets and Technologies Report 2021-2025 Featuring Major Players - Agilent Technologies, Sigma Aldrich, Generay Biotech, Omega Bio-Tek, Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Data Storage: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for DNA data storage should grow from $36.4 million in 2020 to $525.3 million by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70.6% for the period of 2020-2025.

The scope of the report includes DNA data storage technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for DNA data storage products and services are given for the years 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecast).



This report reviews the DNA data storage technologies, including DNA read and write technologies. It then discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact DNA storage, read and write applications. The main market driving forces for DNA data storage products and services are discussed.



The report quantifies each of the main market segments for DNA data storage according to the following segments: by type (commercial, research & prototyping); by deployment (cloud, on-premise); by application (archival, quality control, research & prototyping); by end user (banking, financial services & insurance; government & defense; healthcare & pharma; media & entertainment; and other); by sequencing platform (next-generation sequencing, nanopore sequencing); by synthesis platform (chemical-column based; chemical-microchip based; enzymatic); and by geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World).



The report also include profiles of the key companies in the DNA data storage industry. In addition, the report provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through December 2020, including key alliance trends.

The report includes:

40 tables

An overview of the global markets and technologies for DNA data storage

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Description of DNA data storage technologies; DNA sequencing (read) and synthesis (write) technologies; industry structure; large-scale DNA read, write and storage initiatives and population-scale sequencing projects

Details about components, deployment technologies and applications of DNA data storage

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size, and market forecast of the DNA data storage markets

A look at the key industry acquisitions, strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corp., Generay Biotech Co. Ltd., Omega Bio-Tek Inc., Illumina Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographical Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Overview

DNA Data Storage Technologies and Markets Covered in this Report

Large-scale Initiatives and Consortia

Driving Forces in the DNA Data Storage Market

Global Markets for DNA Data Storage

Chapter 4: DNA Data Storage Technologies

Introduction

DNA as a Storage Medium

DNA Storage Workflow

DNA Sequencing and Synthesis Technologies

Sequencing Technologies

Sanger Sequencing

Next Generation Sequencing

DNA Synthesis Technologies

PCR-Based Approaches

Solid-Phase-Based Approaches

Enzymatic Synthesis Technologies

Microfluidic Technologies

Chapter 5: DNA Storage and Read/Write Initiatives

American Gut Consortium

BabySeq

Cancer-ID

Cancer Moon Shots Program

China Precision Medicine Initiative

ClinGen

DNA Data Storage Alliance

France Genomic Medicine Plan

Medical Genome Initiative

MedSeq

Molecular Informatics Program

Molecular Information Storage Program (MIST)

Million Veteran Program

MIND

National Microbiome Initiative

OligoArchive

Precision Medicine Initiative

Population Sequencing Programs

Chapter 6: DNA Data Storage Industries

DNA Data Storage Industry

DNA Sequencing (Read) Instruments Industry

Long Read Sequencing Industry

DNA Write (Synthesis) Industry

Chapter 7: Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Key Trends

Chapter 8: DNA Data Storage Markets

Drivers of Industry Growth

DNA Data Storage Markets

Chapter 9: Patents

DNA Storage Patent Selected Examples

Company Comparisons

DNA Synthesis: Twist Bioscience and DNA Script

DNA Data Storage: Catalog Technologies and Iridia

Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10X Genomics Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.

ATUM

Base4 Innovation Ltd.

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI Shenzhen

Bio Basic Inc.

Bioneer Corp.

Bio S&T Inc.

Blue Heron Biotech LLC

Brooks Life Sciences

Camena Bioscience Inc.

Catalog Technologies Inc.

Cegat GmbH

Cergentis B.V.

Codex DNA Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Depixus

Directed Genomics LLC

Direct Genomics Co. Ltd.

DNA Script

Dovetail Genomics LLC

Electronic Biosciences

Epoch Life Science Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Eurogentec SA

Evonetix

Genapsys Inc.

Genemed Synthesis Inc.

Generay Biotech Co. Ltd.

Genetics Research LLC

Genomatix Software GmbH

Genscript

Grandomics Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Helixworks Technologies Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Imagene

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Iridia Inc.

Kern Systems

Kilobaser Gmbh

LGC Group

Loop Genomics

Macrogen Inc.

Merck KGAA

Microsoft Corp.

Molecular Assemblies Inc.

New England Biolabs

Nuclera Nucleics Ltd.

Omega Bio-Tek Inc.

Ontera

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences Of California, Inc.

Quantapore Inc.

Quantum Biosystems Inc.

Real Time Genomics Inc.

Roswell Biotechnologies Inc.

Seagate Technology

Sequencing.Com

Shinegene Molecular Bio-Technologies Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corp.

Stratos Genomics Inc.

Synbio Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Western Digital Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rg2bnx