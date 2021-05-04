Global DNA Data Storage Markets and Technologies Report 2021-2025 Featuring Major Players - Agilent Technologies, Sigma Aldrich, Generay Biotech, Omega Bio-Tek, Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Data Storage: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for DNA data storage should grow from $36.4 million in 2020 to $525.3 million by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70.6% for the period of 2020-2025.
The scope of the report includes DNA data storage technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for DNA data storage products and services are given for the years 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecast).
This report reviews the DNA data storage technologies, including DNA read and write technologies. It then discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact DNA storage, read and write applications. The main market driving forces for DNA data storage products and services are discussed.
The report quantifies each of the main market segments for DNA data storage according to the following segments: by type (commercial, research & prototyping); by deployment (cloud, on-premise); by application (archival, quality control, research & prototyping); by end user (banking, financial services & insurance; government & defense; healthcare & pharma; media & entertainment; and other); by sequencing platform (next-generation sequencing, nanopore sequencing); by synthesis platform (chemical-column based; chemical-microchip based; enzymatic); and by geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World).
The report also include profiles of the key companies in the DNA data storage industry. In addition, the report provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through December 2020, including key alliance trends.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographical Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Overview
- DNA Data Storage Technologies and Markets Covered in this Report
- Large-scale Initiatives and Consortia
- Driving Forces in the DNA Data Storage Market
- Global Markets for DNA Data Storage
Chapter 4: DNA Data Storage Technologies
- Introduction
- DNA as a Storage Medium
- DNA Storage Workflow
- DNA Sequencing and Synthesis Technologies
- Sequencing Technologies
- Sanger Sequencing
- Next Generation Sequencing
- DNA Synthesis Technologies
- PCR-Based Approaches
- Solid-Phase-Based Approaches
- Enzymatic Synthesis Technologies
- Microfluidic Technologies
Chapter 5: DNA Storage and Read/Write Initiatives
- American Gut Consortium
- BabySeq
- Cancer-ID
- Cancer Moon Shots Program
- China Precision Medicine Initiative
- ClinGen
- DNA Data Storage Alliance
- France Genomic Medicine Plan
- Medical Genome Initiative
- MedSeq
- Molecular Informatics Program
- Molecular Information Storage Program (MIST)
- Million Veteran Program
- MIND
- National Microbiome Initiative
- OligoArchive
- Precision Medicine Initiative
- Population Sequencing Programs
Chapter 6: DNA Data Storage Industries
- DNA Data Storage Industry
- DNA Sequencing (Read) Instruments Industry
- Long Read Sequencing Industry
- DNA Write (Synthesis) Industry
Chapter 7: Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Key Trends
Chapter 8: DNA Data Storage Markets
- Drivers of Industry Growth
- DNA Data Storage Markets
Chapter 9: Patents
- DNA Storage Patent Selected Examples
- Company Comparisons
- DNA Synthesis: Twist Bioscience and DNA Script
- DNA Data Storage: Catalog Technologies and Iridia
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
- 10X Genomics Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Ambry Genetics
- Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.
- ATUM
- Base4 Innovation Ltd.
- Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.
- BGI Shenzhen
- Bio Basic Inc.
- Bioneer Corp.
- Bio S&T Inc.
- Blue Heron Biotech LLC
- Brooks Life Sciences
- Camena Bioscience Inc.
- Catalog Technologies Inc.
- Cegat GmbH
- Cergentis B.V.
- Codex DNA Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Depixus
- Directed Genomics LLC
- Direct Genomics Co. Ltd.
- DNA Script
- Dovetail Genomics LLC
- Electronic Biosciences
- Epoch Life Science Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Eurogentec SA
- Evonetix
- Genapsys Inc.
- Genemed Synthesis Inc.
- Generay Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Genetics Research LLC
- Genomatix Software GmbH
- Genscript
- Grandomics Biosciences Co. Ltd.
- Helixworks Technologies Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Imagene
- Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
- Iridia Inc.
- Kern Systems
- Kilobaser Gmbh
- LGC Group
- Loop Genomics
- Macrogen Inc.
- Merck KGAA
- Microsoft Corp.
- Molecular Assemblies Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- Nuclera Nucleics Ltd.
- Omega Bio-Tek Inc.
- Ontera
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences Of California, Inc.
- Quantapore Inc.
- Quantum Biosystems Inc.
- Real Time Genomics Inc.
- Roswell Biotechnologies Inc.
- Seagate Technology
- Sequencing.Com
- Shinegene Molecular Bio-Technologies Inc.
- Sigma Aldrich Corp.
- Stratos Genomics Inc.
- Synbio Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Twist Bioscience
- Western Digital Corp.
