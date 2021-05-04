NASDAQ: GOEV Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Canoo Inc. Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) prior to August 2020 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: GOEV shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 2, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Canoo Inc. f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that prior to and after the combination between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Canoo Inc Holdings Limited in December 2020, the Company promoted a business model based on a three-phased approach to generating revenue and growth, that an engineering services segment, that the sales of subscriptions to vehicles to consumers, and that the sale of vehicles to other businesses.