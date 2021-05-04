Global Food & Agriculture Biosensors Market-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Food & Agriculture Biosensors Market will grow with a high CAGR value over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Food & Agriculture Biosensors are analytical devices consisting of various biological detecting combination elements. These devices are mainly deployed to check and monitor the environmental pollution control in the agriculture and food industry. Rising demand for technologically advanced solutions in the food industry whether as crops or final products to avoid any kind of toxins inclusion will drive the food & agriculture biosensors demand.





Optical technology holds the promising future

Optical technology will lead the industry in terms of growth. The segment will witness the highest gains during the forecast period. High demand from a monitoring point of view to observe the soil, farm, moisture content, and organic matter will induce the demand. Critical factors such as temperature, moisture, soil, and humidity hold a major role in final decision-making in the farming industry. Thus, the deployment of optical technology-oriented devices will improve the overall farming industry scenario.

Agriculture applications will witness significant gains

Increasing need and preference for sustainable farming techniques to limit the source utilization and attain maximum output has influenced the agriculture biosensors demand. Cost-effective, optimal use and improved output quality are key credible factors to impact growth in this application. The government's role to back effective techniques and advance farm adeptness has also stimulated the industry expansion in developed countries.

North America will dominate the regional share

North America Food & Agriculture Biosensors Market will hold the maximum share due to its large acceptance towards technological advancement in the farming industry. The region has favorable government regulations, farmer's technical awareness, and other parameters which are essential in the farming industry are driving the market growth. High investment in the food industry and heavy penalty in case of the discrepancy found in food testing has instigated the product penetration in the consumer industry. The U.S. and Canada will be the major contributors in the region.

Product advancement and technology upgradation will be key strategies

Key market players include Bayer AG, dol-sensors A/S, AZUR Environmental, Myron L Company, Cambridge Sensotec Limited, Mouser Electronics, Inc., Hilliard Corporation, The Baker Company, Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc., MB Dustcontrol B.V., Lumex Instruments Group, Biacore AB, Oriental Electric, Texas Instruments Inc., Teledyne CETAC Technologies, Yellow Springs Instruments Co, BioFutura Srl, Biomerieux, Affinity Sensors, Ambri Limited, Biosensores S.L., Biosensor Systems Desing, Chemel AB Inventus Bio Tec, and IVA Co Ltd among others.





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Thermal

Electrochemical

Optical

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Food Toxins

Environmental and Agriculture

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





