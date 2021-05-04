Global Semen Analysis (Human and Veterinary) Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Profiles of Bioline Technologies, CooperSurgical, Dolo Animals, Hamilton Thorne, Microptic, and Sperm Processor

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semen Analysis Market: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the global semen analysis market generally consists of instruments, software analysis, and reagents and kits.

The report discusses technological, application, regulatory and economic trends that impact the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry. The report also discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced and will influence the global semen analysis market.

Semen analysis is used to examine male fertility, as well as for veterinary purposes such as artificial insemination and animal breeding. Based on various guidelines, the analysis is carried out to analyze descriptive parameters of the sperm, such as volume, concentration, motility, viability, and normal morphology.

Infertility has been cited as a major factor driving the growth of the semen analysis market, with abnormal sperm functioning, sperm delivery problems, overexposure to certain environmental factors such as pesticides and other chemicals and radiation, cigarette smoking, and heavy alcohol consumption often contributing to the growth of the market.

The global semen analysis market was valued at $377.73 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% to reach $592.78 million by 2026. The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as lifestyle changes, growing disposable income in developing countries, increasing animal health expenditures, growing animal population and rising demand for food products, and an increase in fertility tourism.

Also, increased awareness of advanced fertility methods such as IUI and IVF, massive spending capacity, and frequent adoption of advanced semen analysis methods such as computer-assisted semen analysis (CASA) by diagnostic laboratories are expected to drive the global semen analysis market forward during the forecast period.

Furthermore, during the forecast period, the global semen analysis market is expected to be propelled by an increase in the number of pet animals, a surge in demand for animal food and an increase in animal research centers. The high cost of assisted reproductive technology and the imposition of a medical device excise tax in the United States are expected to restrain the market's growth.

In this report, the semen analysis market is segmented by product type, type, end user, and region. The market by type is classified into human testing and veterinary testing. The market by product type software analysis segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $237.11 million by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. In terms of end users, the market is dived into hospitals, fertility centers, diagnostic centers, and homecare settings. The homecare segment holds the largest market share by end user and is expected to reach $201.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%.

In terms of regional share, the report is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America will have the highest CAGR at 8.2% and this market is anticipated to reach a value of $240.1 million by 2026, backed by high knowledge of advanced fertility strategies, high per capita disposable income and a growing number of new product launches in the region.

The second largest market for sperm analysis is projected to be Europe, which will grow at a CAGR of 8.0% and is expected to reach a value of $145.2 million by 2026. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for semen research. The market in the region is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, due to rising knowledge of available fertility methods, an increase in the number of fertility centers, economic growth, and an increase in the population's spending potential.

The Report Includes:

A brief general outlook of the global semen analysis market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Review of the impact of demographic, economic and other factors that will drive future demand in the semen analysis market

Assessment of the historical and current conditions, disorders and disease and market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Highlights of opportunities in the innovation-driven the global semen analysis market, and assessment of various products and end-use industry applications, and market dynamics of each application

Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for semen analysis market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region for key industry segments and sub-segments

Company profiles of major players of the industry including Bioline Technologies, CooperSurgical Inc., Dolo Animals Ltd., Hamilton Thorne, Microptic SL, and Sperm Processor

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Normal Sperm Count

Reasons for Analysis

Relation to Fertility

Standard Procedure for Collecting Semen

Parameters Measured in Semen Analysis

Sperm Count

Motility

Morphology

Volume

Color

Fructose Level

pH

Liquefaction

MOT

DNA Damage

Total Motile Spermatozoa

Others

Abnormalities

Factors That Affect Results

Measurements

Semen Quality

Factors

Semen Analysis Tests

Hamster Zona-free Ovum Test

Antisperm Antibodies Test

Hemizona Test

Other Tests

Cryopreservation

Mortality from Freezing

Sperm Washing

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Global Market for Semen Analysis

Instruments

Market Size and Forecast

Semen-Macroscopic Examination

Semen Volume, pH and Viscosity

Microscopic Examination

Software in Semen Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Computer-Assisted Semen Analysis (CASA)

Reagents and Kits

Market Size and Forecast

Smear Preparations

Staining Methods

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Semen Analyses by Application: Human and Veterinary

Human Semen Analysis

Veterinary

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Semen Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Market Segmentation

Market Size and Forecast

North American End-User Market Size and Forecast

European End-User Market Size and Forecast

Asia-Pacific End-User Market Size and Forecast

Rest of the World End-User Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 SARS-CoV-2 and Fertility

Introduction

Studies of COVID-19 in Semen

Possibility of Spreading Infection

Role of TMPRSS2 in COVID-19

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Collaborations, Launches, Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Launches, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Bioline Technologies

Coopersurgical Inc.

DNA Diagnostic Center

Dolo Animals Ltd.

Hamilton Thorne

Medical Electronic Systems

Microptic SL

Sperm Processor

Swim Count

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1mxeq