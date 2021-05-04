Global $23.4 Billion Shrimp Market to 2026

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shrimp Market by Production, Export, Import, Consumption, Countries, Species, Product Form, Size, Value Chain Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Worldwide Shrimp Market was US$ 18.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be US$ 23.4 Billion by 2026
Shrimp is considered one of the most commonly consumed seafood. In recent years, it gets popular among seafood lovers.
Globally, shrimp are available in numerous species such as L. vannamei, P. monodon, and M. rosenbergii; these all are sold under the single term - pawns. These are popular in the international market, and many countries are encouraging shrimp production by giving incentives to farmers and offering fiscal reliefs. India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Ecuador are some major shrimp producing country. Shrimp is a highly imported seafood from China because of farm-raised shrimp aquaculture.
Shrimp is the most desirable seafood for Americans. Head-off shrimp has good demand in the global market. It is the most consumed seafood in the United States, above salmon. The uttermost common available Shrimp in the US market is ten-legged. When it comes to Shrimp Aquaculture Production Size, they are available from tiny to giant prawns.
Good fishmongers tag shrimp with a set of numbers, like 31/35, 43/50, based on the number of shrimp in a pound. Besides, surging income level and growing demand of shrimp across the globe is expected to further drive this market. As per our research analysis, the Global Shrimp Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.18% from 2020 to 2026.
However global shrimp industry also faced some challenges like a decline due to COVID-19 lockdown has delayed harvest in first half of 2020, most of the producing countries overdue pond stockings, which reduced actual farming days. Along with that shrimp industry is facing human rights abuses and slavery.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introductions
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Key Challenges
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Global Shrimp Market
7. Global Shrimp Production
8. Volume Share Analysis
8.1 Consuming Country
8.2 Producing Country
8.3 Exporting Country
9. Production - Shrimp Volume by Country
9.1 India
9.2 China
9.3 Vietnam
9.4 Indonesia
9.5 Thailand
9.6 Ecuador
10. Export - Shrimp Volume by Country
10.1 India
10.2 Vietnam
10.3 Ecuador
10.4 Indonesia
10.5 China
10.6 Thailand
11. Consumption - Shrimp Volume by Country
11.1 United States
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Spain
11.2.2 France
11.3 China
11.4 Japan
12. Species - Shrimp Production by Volume
12.1 L. vannamei
12.2 P. monodon
12.3 M. rosenbergii
12.4 Other
13. Size - Shrimp Production by Volume
13.1 >70
13.2 61-70
13.3 51-60
13.4 41-50
13.5 31-40
13.6 26-30
13.7 21-25
13.8 15-20
13.9 < 15
14. Product - Shrimp Aquaculture by Volume
14.1 Green / Head-on
14.2 Green / Head-off
14.3 Peeled
14.4 Cooked
14.5 Breaded
14.6 Other Forms
15. Company Analysis
15.1 Seatrade
15.1.1 Overviews
15.1.2 Recent Developments
15.1.3 Revenues
15.2 Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Inc
15.3 Atalanta Corporation
15.4 Ideal Foods Ltd
15.4.1 Overviews
15.4.2 Recent Developments
15.4.2 Revenues
15.5 Sea Delights
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9f9g3e