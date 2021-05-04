Encyclopedia of Virology, 2021 Edition: Comprehensive Coverage of the Whole Virosphere, Making this a Unique Resource

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encyclopedia of Virology. Edition No. 4" book from Elsevier Science and Technology has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Encyclopedia of Virology, Fourth Edition, builds on the solid foundation laid by the previous editions, expanding its reach with new and timely topics. In five volumes, the work provides comprehensive coverage of the whole virosphere, making this a unique resource.

Content explores viruses present in the environment and the pathogenic viruses of humans, animals, plants and microorganisms. Key areas and concepts concerning virus classification, structure, epidemiology, pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatment and prevention are discussed, guiding the reader through chapters that are presented at an accessible level, and include further readings for those needing more specific information.

More than ever now, with the Covid19 pandemic, we are seeing the huge impact viruses have on our life and society. This encyclopedia is a must-have resource for scientists and practitioners, and a great source of information for the wider public.

Offers students and researchers a one-stop shop for information on virology not easily available elsewhere

Fills a critical gap of information in a field that has seen significant progress in recent years

Authored and edited by recognized experts in the field, with a range of different expertise, thus ensuring a high-quality standard

Key Topics Covered:

Volume 1: The Virus as a Concept: Fundamentals of Virology

Volume 2: Viruses as Infectious Agents: Human and Animal Viruses

Volume 3: Viruses as Infectious Agents: Plant Viruses

Volume 4: Viruses as Infectious Agents: Bacterial, Archaeal, Fungal, Algal, and Invertebrate Viruses

Volume 5: Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention of Virus Infections

For more information about this book