Minim Takes Home Award for Achievement in Growth at the 2021 American Business Awards®

This year was an impressive showing for Manchester, NH: Minim is one of two companies in the area to be recognized for demonstrated achievements in corporate expansion

MANCHESTER, NH, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM) (“Minim”), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announces that it has received a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Achievement in Growth, to be presented at the 19th annual American Business Awards® ceremony on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The Stevie® Award for Achievement in Growth honors a business with demonstrated accomplishments in corporate expansion or innovative platform development. Uniquely this year, two businesses in Manchester, NH received awards in this category: Minim and Fiduciary of New England.

Minim has been recognized for the 2020 merger of Zoom Telephonics and Minim, Inc. and subsequent milestones on its mission to make home WiFi safe and reliable worldwide. Since the merger announcement last year, the company has doubled its team size and market cap, become the fastest-growing cable modem provider in the U.S., announced global expansions, and exceeded its last quarter 2020 revenue expectations.

“This has been a landmark year for Minim,” said Elizabeth Hitchcock, Minim, Inc. cofounder and Board Director. “What was a startup with big aspirations is now a vertically-integrated hardware/software franchise serving over 130 ISPs and reaching consumers through leading retail channels — Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Barnes and Noble, Micro Center, B&H, Staples, and more. And this is only the beginning.”

A record-high 3,800 nominees were reviewed by the American Business Awards® panel this year in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, and Marketing Campaign of the Year, among others.

“In networking, there has never been a greater need for security and device management,” added Denise Blasevick, Co-founder & CEO of The S3 Agency and Committee Judge for the Stevie Awards. “With the increase in work from home and proliferation of smart IoT devices on the market, Minim has positioned itself to capture a part of this growth.”

Minim was founded by former Dyn (ACQ: Oracle) leadership who set out to make home networking simple and secure in response to the infamous Mirai botnet of 2018.

“A great growth story with a great purpose,” said Bryan Graham, Director of Operations at Evolve IP and Committee Judge for the Stevie Awards. “Security is critical in today’s digital age and Minim’s focus that emerged from the Mirai botnet attack is inspiring.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. For more information about Minim, visit www.minim.com.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics Inc., doing business as “Minim” (OTCQB: MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

