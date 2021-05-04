Mycotopia Therapies Inc. Begins Trading Under Symbol MYCO

MIAMI, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies Inc., (OTC Pink: MYCO), a company focused on psychedelic therapies, announced today its name and symbol change are complete. Mycotopia Therapies Inc. began trading today under its new stock symbol.



The name and symbol change are both in line with Mycotopia’s strategic transition into the emerging field of psychedelic therapies, including technology-focused, data-driven, and medical-based solutions for people dealing with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, PTSD, ADHD, autism, and addictions.

The Company is also working to secure DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

More information on Mycotopia Therapies Inc. is available at https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com .

About Mycotopia Therapy

Mycotopia Therapies Inc. provides psychedelic therapies through technology-focused, data-driven, and medical-based solutions for people dealing with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, PTSD, ADHD, autism, and addictions. With a primary focus of helping you heal and reclaim your life, Mycotopia Therapy endeavors to guide individuals through their journey of healing. This is accomplished by acquiring an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. The company operates as a subsidiary of EHAVE, Inc. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapy can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mycotopia Therapies, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Contact for Mycotopia Therapies, Inc.

Investor Relations and Media Inquiries: Gabe Rodriguez

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

Phone: (623) 261-9046