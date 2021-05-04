NetNumber Announces Availability of Application-to-Person (A2P) Text Messaging Capability

Lowell, MA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today that its Global Data Services portfolio now supports Application-to Person (A2P) messaging capability via 10 Digit Long Codes (10DLC). 10DLC is the new standard for A2P text messaging utilizing a traditional 10-digit phone number. Although similar to the existing long codes, 10DLC is a reliable messaging channel with throughput levels suitable for SMS campaigns which is sanctioned by the mobile operators for A2P messaging. In order to be recognized in the industry as an authenticated 10DLC number, telephone numbers used to originate A2P messaging need to be tagged appropriately. Each messaging campaign which is registered with a carrier gets a unique Campaign ID, which is then associated with the respective 10DLC.

“A2P tagging of numbers broadens and strengthens our GDS portfolio of services” said Matt Rosenberg,” chief reveune officer, NetNumber. “Service providers are launching 10DLC as a sanctioned A2P messaging service giving them another way to provide enhanced messaging security. Our customers are very excited about this new capability as they see both the value in added security and the increased average revenue per user (ARPU) opportunity.”

NetNumber Global Data Services provides the tagging service for A2P telephone numbers and distributes this data to carriers and messaging hubs. In addition, they can assist messaging providers by publishing their long codes and enable them for A2P services ensuring SMS/MMS campaigns will run smoothly and securely.

“Support of A2P and 10 Digit Long Codes is an excellent example of how service providers can enhance and monetize existing foundational services such as messaging by implementing advanced standards-based technologies that deliver superior security capabilities which are better suited to mitigating increasingly more complex security threats that all service providers face” said Heavy Reading’s Research Director Cloud and Security Jim Hodges.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings over 20 years of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private Networks and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platforms, TITAN and TITAN.IUM. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.