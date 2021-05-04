AGTC Advances in AAV Gene Therapy Manufacturing to be Presented at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 24th Annual Meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced the presentation of two abstracts at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting. The abstracts report new data from research-stage retinal studies of novel AAV vectors to support clinical phase product release for the X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) clinical Phase 2/3 Vista study and manufacturing process improvements for future clinical trials. The ASGCT Annual Meeting is being held virtually May 11-14, 2021.



Presentation Details

Title: Expression Assay Development for rAAV Vector Encoding Retinitis Pigmentosa GTPase Regulator (RPGRco)

Presentation Type: Digital Poster

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 11, 8:00 AM EDT

Abstract Number: 884

Title: Subretinal Rd9 Mouse Study to Compare RPGR Expression Pre- and Post-Manufacturing Process Improvements

Presentation Type: Digital Poster

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 11, 8:00 AM EDT

Abstract Number: 806

Abstracts for the presentations can be viewed online at: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.



