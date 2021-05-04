Palisade Bio Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on LB1148, an Oral Serine Protease Inhibitor for Postoperative GI Dysfunction

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI), a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar event on LB1148, the Company’s lead asset for indications associated with GI Surgery, on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:00pm Eastern Time.



The webinar will feature presentations by KOLs Steven Wexner, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, and Mark A. Talamini, M.D., Northwell Health, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for two indications associated with postsurgical complications of the GI tract: 1) accelerating the recovery of postoperative bowel function, and 2) reducing post-surgical adhesions. Drs. Wexner and Talamini will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

The Palisade Bio management team will also give an update on the GI surgery clinical development activities for LB1148. As an oral broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor, LB1148 is designed to inhibit activity of potent digestive enzymes that cause tissue damage and inflammation when the intestinal mucosal barrier is compromised during surgery.

In a successfully completed Phase 2 clinical trial in patients undergoing elective cardiac surgery, LB1148 improved the time to return of bowel function, which is frequently a limiting factor for hospital discharge following routine surgery. A second Phase 2 clinical trial is underway in patients undergoing elective GI surgery to evaluate the return of bowel function and prevention of abdominal adhesions. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of LB1148 for the treatment of postoperative GI dysfunction associated with pediatric cardiovascular surgery and report Phase 2 data in GI surgery by year-end 2021.

To register for the webinar, please click HERE.

Dr. Wexner is chair of the department of colorectal surgery and director of the Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, Fla., and clinical professor, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University.

Dr. Wexner has been a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) since 1991 and has served as an ACS Regent since 2012. He is the founding Chair of the ACS Commission on Cancer (CoC) National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer, a member of the Executive Committee of the CoC, and served as President of the College’s South Florida Chapter (2000-2004). He also served as an ACS Governor (2000-2006), as Chair of the ACS Advisory Council for Colon and Rectal Surgery, and on both the ACSPA-Surgeons PAC (2005-2011 and 2017-2020), and ACS Foundation Board (2020) among numerous other involvements with the College.

Dr. Wexner is renowned for his work in the field of colon and rectal surgery. He was the first surgeon in North America to popularize the colonic J-pouch for rectal cancer, a procedure which is now an acceptable standard of care for patients with rectal carcinoma. He also developed significant innovations for fecal incontinence and research of laparoscopy for colon and rectal cancer.

Dr. Talamini is vice president of surgical operations and program development for Northwell Health. Dr. Talamini is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where he also completed a residency in general surgery. As a faculty member at Hopkins, he developed and established the minimally invasive and robotic surgery programs, and was an NIH funded investigator. He served as Chairman of the Department of Surgery at the University of California San Diego from 2005 to 2013, and was most recently Chairman of the Department of Surgery and Surgeon in Chief at SUNY Stony Brook from 2013 to 2021. As the Chairman, he built strong departments through recruitment of successful faculty surgeons and the development of novel clinical, research, and teaching programs and platforms. Dr. Talamini was president of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) in 2008-2009, and serves as editor of Surgical Endoscopy, one of the most widely read and cited international journals in Surgery. He has chaired the FDA Gastroenterology and Urology devices advisory panel, and is currently president of the Foundation for Surgical Fellowships. He has published nearly 300 peer reviewed manuscripts. He obtained his Executive MBA from the Heller Business School at Brandeis University in 2017.

About LB1148

LB1148 is an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. Evidence suggests that the release of digestive proteases contributes to the temporary loss of normal gastrointestinal function and formation of postoperative adhesions. By inhibiting the activity of these digestive proteases, LB1148 has the potential to prevent damage to GI tissues, accelerate the time to return of normal GI function, and shorten the duration of costly post-surgery hospital stays.

About Palisade Bio, Inc.

Palisade Bio is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset, LB1148, is a Phase 3-ready protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in return to bowel function and decrease in length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption of the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements, including, without limitation, statements related to anticipated timing for clinical trial initiation and results, and other statements related to Palisade’s development programs. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Palisade’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Palisade’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, related to the Company’s ability to advance its preclinical programs and the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in Palisade Bio’s (formerly known as Seneca Biopharma, Inc.) Registration Statement on Form S-4 initially filed with the SEC on December 23, 2020, as amended. Palisade expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Palisade’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Palisade Bio Media Relations Contact:

Darren Opland, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

darren@lifescicomms.com

Palisade Bio Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Corporate Contact:

Justin Stege, Ph.D.

justin.stege@palisadebio.com