Auvik’s Network Management Software Shows 173 Percent Return on Investment over Three Years According to New Total Economic Impact Study by Independent Research Firm

WATERLOO, ON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auvik, an award-winning provider of cloud-based network management software, today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting that quantifies the total economic impact and benefits of Auvik’s solution. In the study, Forrester found that enterprises implementing Auvik obtained a return on investment (ROI) of 173% over three years.

Auvik is cloud-based network management software that can provide actionable intelligence on a network in under 30 minutes in a simple, intuitive interface, designed to scale with a business. Through a single dashboard, it offers automated network discovery, inventory, and documentation; simplified network performance monitoring and troubleshooting; and automated configuration backup and recovery—Auvik converts dozens of time-consuming tasks into simple, automated steps. With support for over 15,000+ devices from over 700 vendors, Auvik is the present and future of network monitoring and management, accelerating an IT team’s efficiency and capacity while protecting the business from network risk.

“As we continue to shift to a remote-first world, the importance of networks and the critical function they play in our daily lives is increasingly evident,” said Marc Morin, CEO of Auvik Networks. “We believe this Forrester study affirms how Auvik improves IT team efficiency with a consolidated automated system, offering great network performance visibility, significant efficiencies in issue detection and resolution, and deep network traffic insights.”

Forrester interviewed Auvik customers to understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with using the Auvik system. The firm then aggregated the results into a single composite organization to form a model for prospective customers to evaluate the potential quantifiable impact of deploying Auvik in their organization.

The study’s results revealed significant cost savings and business benefits for IT organizations that have implemented Auvik. Over three years, Forrester’s analysis revealed an enterprise would realize significant cost savings, including:

The ability to quickly remedy issues, automate configuration backups, and improve access to network documentation allows for over $1M in network monitoring time savings and reduces the network monitoring time by two hours per network per month .

and . Combining a mix of disparate network management tools into one system avoids $600K in legacy license costs.

Access to automated, real-time information in one central platform eliminates clunky, on-premise and manual tasks by network specialists, allowing network managers to redeploy staff to higher-level tasks and gain $567K in improved efficiencies.

According to an Auvik customer interviewed for the study, a chief technology officer at an IT services management company, “Auvik has a great ability to map the networks and automatically back up the configurations. It helps us tremendously from a troubleshooting standpoint by pinpointing where to look first.”

Another interviewed customer, a director of managed services at an MSP, highlighted the efficiencies gained in task execution, “Auvik allows my first- and second- level technicians to troubleshoot issues rather than having to immediately escalate them to my level-three or level-four guys.”

To download The Total Economic Impact of Auvik’s Network Management Solution, visit auvik.com/total-economic-impact.

About Auvik Networks

Auvik’s cloud-based network management software keeps IT networks around the world running optimally. By automating and simplifying network management, Auvik helps rocket an IT team’s efficiency and capacity, while protecting the business from network risk. Auvik is one of the fastest growing North American technology companies, and is winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, Deloitte Fast 500, and recognized as the #1 ranked Canadian company in the FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020. Visit www.auvik.com or follow @AuvikNetworks on Twitter. Auvik is a registered trademark of Auvik Networks Inc.