Vaxart Announces First Subject Enrolled in Phase 1b Norovirus Boosting Regimen Study

Study will evaluate safety and immunogenicity of multiple distinct dosing regimens of norovirus oral vaccine candidate



Norovirus infects 15% of U.S. children under age five every year

Study results may inform the COVID-19 oral vaccine program

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that it has enrolled the first subject in a Phase 1b boosting regimen trial of its norovirus vaccine candidate. This study is designed to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of various dosing intervals for Vaxart’s candidate, which is the only clinical stage norovirus oral tablet vaccine actively being developed.

In a health economic study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine in January 2021, the negative economic impact to the U.S. of norovirus was estimated to be approximately $10.5 billion* annually. Annual vaccine costs with an efficacy of 75% were cost effective and cost saving at ≤$1,600 and ≤$1,300 per year, respectively, for preschool-aged children, and ≤$165 and ≤$100 per year, respectively, for older adults.

“Norovirus is a potentially fatal illness that affects around 20 million Americans annually. It has an enormous impact on young families with 15% of children under age five being infected every year in the United States,” said Andrei Floroiu, Vaxart’s chief executive officer. “The WHO designated norovirus as a priority disease for vaccine development, as it is a major public health problem with no approved vaccine available, having a multi-billion dollar annual impact in the US alone and significantly more globally.”

Sean Tucker, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Vaxart commented, “This study will provide insight into the optimal booster timing to maximize immunogenicity and total response of our oral norovirus vaccine candidate. Additionally, the findings may provide important information into the overall dynamics of our platform technology that could guide future protocols for our other vaccine candidates, including our oral COVID-19 tablet vaccine candidate, which is estimated to enter Phase 2 clinical trials around mid-year.”

Norovirus is an enteric pathogen that infects epithelial cells of the small intestine. Vaxart’s VP1-based bivalent oral tablet vaccine candidate targets the norovirus GI.1 Norwalk and GII.4 Sydney strains, which are the predominant strains affecting humans.

The booster regimen trial is the second of four Vaxart norovirus trials that are ongoing or are planned for 2021. Vaxart is currently administering a second booster dose to a subset of subjects who had participated in the prior Phase 1b bivalent study. The Company is also scheduled to initiate an age escalation trial in subjects over 65 years old and plans to launch a Phase 2 challenge study later this year.

VXA-NVV-105 Phase Booster Regimen 1b Trial Design

The Phase 1b study is designed to enroll 30 subjects aged 18 to 55 years old. Subjects will be randomized into 3 cohorts: Cohort 1 will receive the vaccine candidate on day 1 and week 4 of the study; Cohort 2 will receive the vaccine candidate on day 1 and week 8 of the study; Cohort 3 will receive the vaccine candidate on day 1 and week 12 of the study. The endpoints are safety and immunogenicity. For more information, refer to ClinicalTrials.gov.

* Note: The $10.5 Billion annual economic impact of norovirus infections in the US includes both direct medical costs and indirect costs such as time off work, school, etc.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the Company to develop oral analogs of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

