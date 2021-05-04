Abpro Announces Presentation and Data at the 2021 Annual Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology of ABP201 for the Treatment of Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

Data showed reduction of neovascular lesion formation and vascular leakage in a rodent model of choroidal neovascularization





WOBURN, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abpro Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody therapies, today announced results from its study of ABP201, a novel bispecific antibody co-targeting VEGF and ANG2, for treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Results were also shared in a poster presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting on Monday May 3rd, 2021.

“The results from our preclinical study are very encouraging for the potential of ABP201 to treat patients affected by Wet AMD and DME,” said Ian Chan, chief executive officer of Abpro. “Bispecific antibody-based treatments for vascular diseases of the eye are promising. This data, which demonstrate equal or better performance to the standard of care in these animal models of neovascularization, is a significant step forward in the company’s ophthalmology program and warrants further evaluation of ABP201 in clinical, in-human studies.”

The study assessed the activity of ABP201 for the treatment of angiogenetic eye pathologies, using a rat laser-induced choroidal neovascularization (CNV) disease model. Abpro is developing ABP201 to treat vascular diseases of the eye, namely diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration, that are a result of abnormal neovascularization. ABP201 is a novel tetravalent, bispecific antibody co-targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and angiopoietin-2 (ANG-2), both of which play a role in angiogenic pathways.

Study Conclusions:

ABP201 reduced neovascular lesion formation and vascular leakage in the rodent model of CNV.

ABP201 performed equally or better than aflibercept/Eylea for inhibition of lesion formation and vascular leakage.

This treatment could improve the efficacy and durability compared to the current VEGF therapies on the market.



About Abpro



Abpro Corporation is a clinical stage biotechnology company located in Woburn, Massachusetts. The Company’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro’s DiversImmuneTM platform has been used successfully to generate monoclonal antibody therapies against 300 traditionally difficult targets. The DiversimmuneTM platform combines nano-immunology, next-generation sequencing, advanced engineering and bioinformatics to create monoclonal antibody therapies against traditionally difficult targets. The Company has a pipeline of therapies to treat cancer, eye, autoimmune, infectious diseases and other areas. For more information, please visit www.abpro.com .