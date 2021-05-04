Mereo BioPharma to Hold Virtual R&D Day on Thursday, May 13, 2021

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will host a virtual R&D day on Thursday, May 13, 2021 to review the Company’s etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT) program, highlighting studies in ovarian cancer including Clear-cell ovarian cancer, Cervical cancer and Sarcoma. The event will feature a panel of key opinion leaders and will include an update on the Company’s ACTIVATE Phase 1b/2 combination study, and a more detailed review of the recently announced agreement with the Cancer Focus Fund, as well as the planned clinical trial in clear-cell ovarian cancer to be led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.



R&D Day Information

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT / 4:00 p.m. GMT

Presenters:

Shannon Westin, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine MD Anderson

Kathleen Moore, MD, MS, Director, Oklahoma TSET Phase I Program, Associate Professor, Section of Gynecologic Oncology

Priscilla Merriam, MD, Clinical Director, Sarcoma Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer

John Lewicki, Chief Scientific Officer

Ann Kapoun, Senior Vice President of Translational Research and Development

Suba Krishnan, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

A live audio webcast of the R&D day can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations. The event is expected to last approximately two hours. An archived replay of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s website.

About Mereo BioPharma

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereo’s lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT), has recently advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating Anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and a number of gynecological carcinomas including cervical, ovarian and endometrial carcinomas. The Company’s second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates: alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the U.S. and Europe, for which the Company expects to report top line data in late 2021, and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). In September 2020, the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to setrusumab for the treatment of OI. In December 2020, the Company signed a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab in OI with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

