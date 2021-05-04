MineralTree to Showcase AP Automation Capabilities for Medical Practice Organizations at MGMA 2021 Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree , an Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider will be a featured sponsor at the Medical Group Management Association’s (MGMA) 2021 Medical Practice Excellence: Pathways Conference Digital Experience (MPE: Pathways Conference DX), taking place virtually from May 11-13, 2021.

MineralTree, a Corporate Member of MGMA, will be showcasing its accounts payable and payment automation platform and how it helps medical practice organizations streamline invoice capture and approvals, minimize paper-based payment processes, simplify financial audits, and take advantage of virtual cards and the valuable discounts and rebates that come with them.

The theme of this year’s MGMA conference is Follow Your Path: Finance | Operations | Data. The conference brings healthcare professionals together to choose the path that fits their day-to-day roles and responsibilities, and offers attendees access to the latest healthcare operations, data and financial education. The MPE: Pathways Conference DX will showcase five content tracks, 30 sessions, 50 speakers and opportunities to network with 2,000+ peers in a state-of-the-art digital experience.

Healthcare professionals can register here . Information on speakers, session details and schedule for the DX . Join the conversation on social media by following MGMA on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation’s largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members’ behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .