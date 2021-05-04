Kyligence Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Big Data Solution category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Kyligence was nominated in the Business Technology Solution - Big Data Solution category.

Kyligence was recognized by judges for its intuitive product advancement in a big data solution platform. The judges specifically praised Kyligence for providing an edge on concurrency by optimizing queries to a sub-second. They specifically noted that Kyligence Cloud has demonstrated excellence in solving the challenge of data storage and data retrieval complexities with a faster and reliable platform.

Kyligence Cloud 4 is a cloud-native distributed big data analytics platform that separates scaling of compute and storage to deliver sub-second query response times against datasets of hundreds of terabytes to petabytes. It combines high performance and high concurrency OLAP, with machine learning algorithms to simplify and automate cloud analytics.

“We are proud to be acknowledged by such a highly respected organization and believe it underscores Kyligence’s commitment to consistently push the boundaries of innovation and achieve exceptional business results for our customers,” said Li Kang, VP of North America, Kyligence.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

