Global Automated Guided Vehicles Markets, 2020-2025 Based on Type, Application, Industry, Navigation Technology, Battery Type and Geography

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Guided Vehicles 2020-2025" report
In this report, the market has been segmented based on type, application, industry, navigation technology, battery type and geography.
The report provides an overview of the global market for AGVs and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2020 through 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are based on type, application, industry and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of the AGV manufacturers.
The report covers the market for AGVs with regards to their applications and types across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.
An automatic guided vehicle (AGV) is a type of industrial robot mainly controlled by a computer. An AGV has functions such as mobile device, automatic navigation, multi-sensor control and network interaction. The most important use of AGVs in production or manufacturing is to load and carry raw materials and components. Industries and verticals that require material handling find AGV applications.
One factor leading to the growth of the market for AGVs is the increase in the number of industrial and production facilities across the globe. The industries use AGVs for applications such as logistics and warehousing, transportation, assembly line, packaging, trailer loading and unloading, and raw material handling. AGVs make the production processes more productive and efficient with less human contact; thus, also help to eliminate accidents during the processes.
Leading players in the market for AGVs include Daifuku, JBT, SEEGRID, Toyota Industries, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, E&K Automation GmbH, Dematic, Schaefer Systems, and Scott.
All of these companies are investing in material handling technology used in manufacturing facilities to help improve operations and serve their customers. Increasing collaborations and mergers and acquisitions, along with product development and launches, are expected to optimize the environmental and economic advantages by enhancing and utilizing new and innovative ideas and technologies.
While industrial manufacturing and warehousing logistics are the main applications of AGVs, considering the COVID-19 situation as an opportunity, service robots are likely to join in rapid growth. Moreover, with the development in AGV technology, special applications will also grow rapidly.
The coronavirus outbreak is speeding up the adoption of the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), leading enterprises across industries to deploy more sophisticated implementations of internet of things (IoT) technology and workflow.
Some manufacturers have halted their production processes completely; some, such as automotive and industries manufacturers, have seen greatly reduced demand; and others, such as e-commerce and food and beverage, have seen massive increases in demand. The crisis has affected every manufacturer in some way, and for many, it poses an existential threat.
The use of AGVs has resulted in higher productivity, greater revenue generation and better resource allocation since the repetitive tasks are performed by AGVs. This has also created safe environments at workplaces, reduced accidents and efficient operations, thus, giving a boost to the growth and opportunities of the AGV market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Impact of COVID-19 on AGV Market
- Market Drivers
- Material Handling and Warehouse Automation
- e-commerce
- Growing Safety of Workers Across Industries with Increased Productivity
- Market Challenges
- Emerging Markets Have Cheap Unskilled Labor
- High Setup Cost
- Market Opportunities
- Industry 4.0 Combined with Robotics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Navigation Technology
- Laser Guidance
- Magnetic Guidance
- Inductive Guidance
- Optical Tape Guidance
- Vision Guidance
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Battery Type
- Lead Batteries
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Nickel-based Battery
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Manufacturing
- Warehouse/Distribution
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Tow Vehicles/Tuggers
- Unit Load Carriers
- Pallet Trucks/Movers
- Assembly Line Vehicles
- Forklift Vehicles
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry
- Introduction
- Automotive
- Use Case: BMW Group and DS Automation Collaboration
- Food and Beverages
- Use Case: PepsiCo Partnered with System Logistics
- Healthcare
- Use Case: Pfizer and Egemin Collaboration
- Electrical and Electronics
- Industrial
- Use Case: Sinopec's Intelligent Warehouse
- Aviation
- E-commerce
- Use Case: Amazon and Kiva-Systems
- Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Types of Players in the Market
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Niche Players
- Prominent Market Players
- Top-Ranked Companies
- Daifuku
- JBT
- Kion Group
- Kuka
- Toyota Industries
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
