Renewables Face Problems Replacing Fossil Fuels

For decades scientists have been urging world leaders to cut back on fossil fuels and switch to renewable energy, as unchecked carbon emissions would create more and more extreme weather events in the coming centuries. However, experts are divided on whether we can power our current lifestyles on renewables.



"It's possible we'll meet all our energy demands with renewable sources, but there are still some techno-economic challenges if the share of variable sources like wind and solar gets really high, like say more than 80 percent," said Steven Davis of the University of California. "That's because those sources keep their own schedules that don't always align with the timing of our demands, and we haven't figured out a sufficiently cheap and scalable way of storing really large quantities of energy."

