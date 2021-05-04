Indonesia Used Car Market Outlook to 2025 - Digital Enablement, Adoption of Omni-Channel Business Models and Growing Demand from Tier-2 Cities to Drive Used Car Sales in Indonesia: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- As an impact of Covid-19, OLX Indonesia saw a drop of 15-25% in the number of used car listings on its platform in 2020.
- Used car platform, Carro, experienced a 600% increase in demand for certified used cars during the pandemic. The platform offered home test drives as well as the option of purchasing cars completely online.
- In July 2020, BeliMobilGue became a part of OLX Indonesia and rebranded itself as OLX Autos, offering instant car selling service to customers. OLX Autos is present in 7 cities with ~113 inspection centers and 2,000 partners throughout Indonesia.
Shift towards Online Platforms: In order to tap into the online used car market, many multi-brand and independent dealerships are expected to increase their digital presence. Along with listing of used car inventory online through online portals, some dealerships are also investing in their own websites and Instagram pages. Used car platforms are likely to focus on developing a transactional marketplace to enable 100% online end-to-end transactions from the convenience of the homes without having to visit the showrooms.
Increasing Demand Hatchbacks & SUVs: Although traditionally MPVs have dominated the used car sales in Indonesia, recently there has been increasing demand for Hatchbacks or City Cars and SUVs. The cultural shift from large families to nuclear families and buying cars to individual needs is driving the demand for these cars.
Leveraging Latest Technologies: The online platforms as well as dealerships looking for expanding their presence online, plan to implement latest technologies such as 360 degrees 3D view of the interiors & exteriors, artificial intelligence to analyse car condition through pictures and more in order to create a better user browsing experience. These technologies along with the provision of detailed inspection reports as well as services such as car financing and insurance on a single platform are expected to be a game changer in the market.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Indonesia Used Car Market Outlook to 2025 – By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized), By Type of Car (MPVs, Hatchbacks, SUVs & Others), By Brand (Toyota, Honda, Daihatsu, Suzuki & Others), By Vehicle Age, By Mileage, By Customer Age and By Region (DKI Jakarta, East Java, West & Central Java, North Sumatera & Others)” observed that the used cars market in Indonesia witnessed improvement in the used to new car sales ratio over the period 2014-2020. Increasing value-added service offerings, rising presence of online classified platforms and marketplaces as well as large number of financing companies offering credit for used cars are contributing to the industry’s growth. The Used Car Industry in Indonesia is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15.7% on the basis of gross transaction value and ~14.2% on the basis of sales volume over the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Segments Covered
Indonesia Used Car Market (On the basis of GTV)
Indonesia Used Car Market (On the basis of Sales Volume)
Indonesia Used Car Market Segmentations (On the basis of Sales Volume)
By Market Structure (On the basis of Sales Volume & GTV)
- Organized
- Unorganized
By Type of Car
- MPVs
- Hatchbacks
- SUVs
- Others
By Brand
- Toyota
- Honda
- Daihatsu
- Suzuki
- Others
By Vehicle Age
- Less than 1 year
- 1-3 years
- 3-5 years
- 5-8 years
- More than 8 years
By Mileage
- Less than 20,000 Km
- 20,000-50,000 Km
- 50,000-80,000 Km
- 80,000-120,000 Km
- More than 120,000 Km
By Regions
- DKI Jakarta
- East Java
- West & Central Java
- North Sumatera
- Others
By Age Group of Buyers
- 18-30 Years
- 30-50 Years
- More than 50 Years
Organized Used Car Market
By Sales Channel
- Multi-Brand Showrooms
- OEM-Certified & Authorized Dealership Outlets
Unorganized Used Car Market
By Sales Channel
- Customer to Customer (C2C)
- Local Dealerships
Dealerships Covered
- Mobil88
- Toyota Trust (PT Astra Auto Trust)
- Hyundai Auto Safe (PT Hyundai Mobil Indonesia)
- Suzuki Auto Value (PT Suzuki Indomobil)
- Diamond Smart Auto ((PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia)
- PT Tunas Ridean Tbk
Online Auto-Classifieds/Platforms Covered
- OLX Indonesia
- Mobil123
- Carmudi
- Oto.com
- Carsome
- Carro
Key Target Audience
- Car Dealerships
- Car Manufacturers
- Car-Rental and Leasing Companies
- Online Auto Classified Companies
- Industry Associations
- Regulatory Bodies
- Used Car Auction Companies
- Banks & NBFCs
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2014-2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Macroeconomic Overview and Overall Automotive Demand in Indonesia
- Overview and Genesis of Indonesia Used Car Industry
- Trends and Growth Drivers in the Industry and Challenges Faced
- Indonesia Used Car Market Size and Segmentations, 2014 – 2020
- Ecosystem and Value Chain of Used Car Industry
- Customer Decision Making Parameters & Brand Perception Mapping
- Cross Comparisons between Major OEM-Certified, Authorized & Multi-Brand Dealerships as well as Online Auto-Classifieds/Platforms and Company Profiles
- Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2020-2025F
- Covid-19 Impact on the Industry, the Way Forward & Upcoming Online Business Models
- Indonesia Used Car Market
- Indonesia Used Car Market GTV
- Indonesia Used Car Market Revenue
- Indonesia Used Car Industry
- Indonesia Pre-Owned Car Market Size
- Indonesia Pre-Owned Car Demand
- Indonesia Used Car Sales
- Indonesia Used Cars Import Regulations
- Indonesia Used Car Dealers
- Indonesia Used Car Exchange
- Toyota Used Car Sales Indonesia
- Honda Used Car Sales Indonesia
- Daihatsu Used Car Sales Indonesia
- Suzuki Used Car Sales Indonesia
- Indonesia Auto Finance Market
- Indonesia Used Car Finance Market
- Indonesia Used Car Loans
- Mobil88 Used Car Sales
- JBA Bidwin Used Car Sales
- Indonesia Used Car Competition
- Online Used Car Sales Indonesia
- Covid-19 Impact Used Car Sales Indonesia
- Used Car Sales Decline Indonesia 2020
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
Indonesia Used Car Market Outlook to 2025
Related Reports
Vietnam Used Car Market Outlook to 2025 - By Type of Cars (Sedans, SUV’s, MPVs, Hatchbacks, CTVs and Others), By Vehicle Age (0-2 Years, 2-4 Years, 4-6 Years and more than 6 Years), By Region (North, South and Central), By Cities (Hanoi, HCMC, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Others) and By Brand (Toyota, Mazda, Kia, Honda, Ford, Chevrolet, Mitsubishi and Others)
Saudi Arabia Used Car Market Outlook to 2025- By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized), By Type of Car (Sedans & Hatchbacks, SUVs & Crossovers, Pick-ups and Luxury), By Brand (Toyota, Hyundai, GMC & Chevrolet, Ford and Others), By Type of Sourcing, By Age of Vehicle (Less than 1 year, 1-3 years, 3-5 years & More than 5 years), By Kilometers Driven (Less than 50,000 Km, 50,000-80,000 Km, 80,000-120,000 Km & More than 120,000 Km) and By Region (Northern, Southern, Central, Eastern and Western)
Philippines Used Car Market Outlook to 2023- by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized Market), by Origin of Sale (Direct Dealership Sales Agent, Repossessed Units Sold By Banks and Multi Brand Dealers), by Sales Channel (Online and Dealership Walk-ins), by Average Vehicle Replacement Period and by Major Car Manufacturer Brands
Spain Used Car Market Outlook to 2023 – Growth within Car Rental Companies Coupled with Shared Vehicle Mobility Segment to drive Used Car Sales Volume in Spain
Germany Used Car Market Outlook to 2023 - Surge in Multi-Brand Dealerships Coupled with Improved Quality and Inspection of Used Cars to boost Used Cars Market
UK Used Car Market Outlook to 2023 – Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized Market); Type of Used Cars (MPVs / Sedan, Economy / Hatchbacks and SUVs); Kilometers Driven(Less than 5,000 km; 5,000-20,000 km; 20,000-50,000 km; 50,000-80,000 km; 80,000-120,000 km and Above 120,000 km); By Year of Manufacture (< 2000, 2000-2002, 2003-2005, 2006-2008, 2009-2012 and 2013-2018); and By Car Make (Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen, Vauxhall, BMW, Honda, Kia, Lexus, Renault and Others)
Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249