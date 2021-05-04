America’s Service Commissions to Host 1,600+ AmeriCorps and Nonprofit Leaders for Virtual National Service Training Conference

Washington, DC, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, on the heels of the American Rescue Plan awarding $1 billion in supplemental funding to the AmeriCorps federal agency for COVID-19 relief and recovery, America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is hosting the first ever Virtual National Service Training Conference to convene leaders from the AmeriCorps and volunteer engagement sectors to gear up for what promises to be a busy year ahead.

From May 4-7, the 2021 National Service Training Virtual Conference will bring together 1,674 nonprofit, AmeriCorps, and volunteer engagement professionals from 52 states and territories for four days of nationally renowned keynote speakers, peer networking, and in-depth training on topics ranging from program and grant management to leadership and equity and diversity. The theme of this year’s conference is Take Action and Persevere, language from the AmeriCorps Pledge.

Typically held as several regional events, this marks the first year the conference has been held virtually and as one large national event, due to COVID-19.

The conference boasts four keynote plenary sessions, six workshop tracks, 54 workshops, more than 70 presenters, and seven corporate sponsors, including Inspiring Service, America Learns, Do Good Be Good, Galaxy Digital, On3Learn, OnCorps Reports, and The SISGI Group.

Keynote speakers include:

Ashley C. Ford , acclaimed writer, host, educator and AmeriCorps alum

, acclaimed writer, host, educator and AmeriCorps alum Erica Dhawan , entrepreneur, author, and internationally recognized management expert

, entrepreneur, author, and internationally recognized management expert Sonali Nijhawan , Director of AmeriCorps State and National and AmeriCorps alum

, Director of AmeriCorps State and National and AmeriCorps alum Tray T.S. Deadwyler, Consultant and AmeriCorps alum

Consultant and AmeriCorps alum Nicole Fiocco , Director, Maryland Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and AmeriCorps alum

, Director, Maryland Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and AmeriCorps alum Chasity Kelley , Post-Secondary Learning Advisor, Kids on Course and AmeriCorps alum

, Post-Secondary Learning Advisor, Kids on Course and AmeriCorps alum Tony Vargas, Nebraska State Senator and AmeriCorps alum

“As the only organization providing dedicated training and technical assistance to state service commissions and their AmeriCorps and volunteer programs nationwide, it was critically important that we continue our annual conference this year even in a virtual environment,” said Kaira Esgate, CEO of America’s Service Commissions. “We are elated to see the outpouring of support and this unprecedented turnout for our first virtual conference, which has made the event more accessible to everyone in our network.”

For more information, visit https://www.nationalservicetraining.org.

About America’s Service Commissions

America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state service network. State service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,200 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation’s service movement and administering 80 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs. Learn more at statecommissions.org.

