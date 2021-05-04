John Flannery Named Managing Director and Co-Head of Portfolio Resources Group at Charlesbank Capital Partners

BOSTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC (“Charlesbank” or the “Firm”) is pleased to announce the election of John Flannery as Managing Director. As part of his expanded role, he will also co-lead the Firm’s Portfolio Resources Group (“PRG”). Before joining Charlesbank in 2019 in an advisory role, Mr. Flannery spent his career in various leadership roles at GE, most recently as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Over his 30-plus years at GE, Mr. Flannery held various leadership roles in the financial services and industrial arms, including CEO of: GE Equity, GE Capital Asia, GE India and GE Healthcare. Under his leadership, GE’s healthcare business established global technology leadership in core imaging, creating digital platforms and solutions, and expanded its Life Sciences and cell therapy systems businesses. He also launched Sustainable Healthcare Solutions, bringing disruptive technologies to healthcare providers across emerging markets.

Mr. Flannery has already been creating value in Charlesbank’s portfolio companies by working with CEOs and their teams to improve operating performance, strategy and governance. He has also helped to radically advance the effectiveness of the PRG team in driving consistent equity value in the portfolio overall. Mr. Flannery will continue to serve as a Director at portfolio companies Sound United, Hearthside Foods and Tecomet, in addition to working with Charlesbank’s investment team generally on new transactions.

“With his deep experience, pattern recognition and relationships, John has been a truly special addition to the Charlesbank team,” said Michael Choe, Managing Director and CEO at Charlesbank. “A natural and inclusive team-builder, he brings extraordinary leadership and deep commitment to our work, and we are privileged to have him join the partnership.”

“I am delighted to be spending the next chapter of my career at Charlesbank,” said Mr. Flannery. “I look forward to my continued work alongside the talented leaders of our portfolio companies and with the continued expansion of the Portfolio Resources Group, which will enable us to accelerate equity value growth across the portfolio.”

Mr. Flannery will co-lead Charlesbank’s growing Portfolio Resources Group along with fellow Managing Director Sam Bartlett. PRG augments the investment team during due diligence and supports portfolio companies through all phases of ownership to successful exit.

