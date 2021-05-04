Worldwide Cosmetic Preservatives Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the cosmetic preservatives market and it is poised to grow by $ 109.85 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report on the cosmetic preservatives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products and the increasing number of product launches.



The cosmetic preservatives market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of cosmeceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic preservatives market growth during the next few years.

The report on cosmetic preservatives market covers the following areas:

Cosmetic preservatives market sizing

Cosmetic preservatives market forecast

Cosmetic preservatives market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic preservatives market vendors that include Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG AG, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Sharon Laboratories Ltd., and Symrise AG. Also, the cosmetic preservatives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Skin care

Hair care

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akema Srl

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

BRENNTAG AG

Chemipol SA

Clariant International Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Sharon Laboratories Ltd.

Symrise AG

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddjiju