Successful Partnership between Intellinetics, Inc. and Software Unlimited, Inc. reaches 100-Customer Milestone

Fueled by Demand for Cloud Solutions in Key K-12 Market



COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, is excited to announce that it has achieved a significant milestone by securing the company’s 100th K-12 school district in partnership with Software Unlimited, Inc. (“SUI”), a major software developer and publisher of solutions for the K-12 market. When combined with existing K-12 customers, this brings Intellinetics’ customer count to over 230 school districts.

The partnership established in Q4 2018 seamlessly integrates IntelliCloud™, Intellinetics’ flagship electronic document management platform, into SUI’s School Accounting System. The SaaS solution, branded as K12Docs , enables its users to add, search and view documents directly within SUI software’s user experience.

"Throughout COVID-19, we remained focused on increasing our paths to market by building strategic partnerships with best-in-class ERP vendors like SUI in our key K-12 market,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “In 2020 we saw SaaS revenue increase by 23% over 2019 thanks in part to the 100+ joint K12Docs customers with SUI.”

“The countless student, administrative, and operational documents school districts are tasked with managing can be overwhelming. However, the peer-driven, collaborative culture of the K-12 market has been reflected in our K12Docs Advisory Group meetings, which have focused on sharing best practices to help school districts maximize solution impact and value that makes this partnership a success,” said Corey Atkinson, Director of Sales & Marketing, Software Unlimited, Inc.

Continued DeSocio, “We are incredibly proud of our track record of delivering success for our clients through improvement and transformation of the IntelliCloud platform. Reaching this milestone so quickly is a by-product of service-focused team members at both SUI and Intellinetics and culture that is built on a partnering approach where we learn from each other to provide better tools to enable employees to operate as normal from anywhere, anytime.”

“Not only have we really enjoyed the K12Docs Advisory Group meetings, in my 20 years as a School Business Manager, these have probably been the most beneficial meetings I have attended,” added Brian Bartz, Business Manager of Carbon County School District One.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based document services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies, and growth. Through its Image Technology Group and production scanning department, hundreds of millions of images have been converted from paper to digital, paper to microfilm, and microfiche to microfilm for business and federal, county, and municipal governments. Its operations in Madison Heights, Michigan, also provides its clients with long-term paper and microfilm storage and retrieval options. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

About Software Unlimited, Inc.

The mission at Software Unlimited, Inc. is to create, maintain, update, and support comprehensive and affordable fund accounting solutions tailored to meet the state specific reporting requirements for K-12 schools. In-house product developers, full-service training staff, and a knowledgeable customer service team guarantee customers will receive unlimited access to service and support from experienced professionals. Inclusive licensing covers unlimited updates, training, and support to help K-12 administrators focus on what is important. For additional information, please visit www.su-inc.com.

CONTACT:

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170 investors@intellinetics.com