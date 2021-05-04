American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) Distributing the Majority of its Premium Cannabis Products Through Venom Extracts in Over 50 Arizona Dispensaries

PHOENIX, AZ, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced today that it has been selling the majority of its Premium Cannabis grown at its “Sweet Virginia” Grow operation to Venom Extracts -- a Curaleaf Holdings, Inc . licensee. Over the past year, American Green has been working with and developing a great relationship with Venom Extracts.



American Green started out selling its premium cannabis on the wholesale market. However, as time went on we also identified a need for premium quality fresh-frozen cannabis, used for producing top quality concentrate products. Currently, American Green-grown premium cannabis products are available to quality-minded customers in more than 50 dispensaries under various high-end cannabis brands throughout Arizona.

Venom has been purchasing a large majority of American Green’s harvests and using the product to create a variety of Live Resin offerings. They are extracting the terpenes from our premium cannabis and using them in many of the Select** Brand concentrate products. Venom is also producing THCA diamonds using American Green’s premium cannabis.

** © 2021 Cura CS

“American Green has a great business relationship with our friends at Curaleaf, and we are looking forward to increasing production while strengthening that relationship as we move ahead with our expansion this year in Arizona and beyond,” said Bryan Croteau, American Green’s General Manager of Cannabis Grow Operations.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green’s Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, strives to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.