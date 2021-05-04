Paya Announces Strategic Partnership with Software Provider AccountingSuite

ATLANTA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (Nasdaq: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, announced that it has established a strategic partnership with accounting software firm AccountingSuite.



Through the collaboration, Paya’s integrated payments technology will simplify and streamline AccountingSuite’s payments process for its clients, as well as add advanced billing, payment management, and reporting features for both card and ACH processing. Additionally, Paya’s solution and its commitment to customer service will ensure a seamless upgrade process for AccountingSuite’s clients.

“We are excited about the value which Paya will deliver to AccountingSuite and its customers,” said Mark Engels, Paya’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We look forward not only to leveraging our payments technology to enhance AccountingSuite’s offering, but also to the potential of our shared customer-first approach to offer further value to AccountingSuite’s clients.”

“Choosing Paya as our payment partner was an easy decision,” said Ted McRae, Director of Business Development of AccountingSuite. “Not only was Paya the best option for our software suite, but their platform makes the payments process seamless for us and our clients. In addition to their superior technical capabilities, Paya’s unparalleled attention to customer service aligns perfectly with our own values at AccountingSuite, and we look forward to building on our partnership moving forward.”

About Paya

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $35 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, Dallas, TX and Tempe, AZ.

Learn more at https://paya.com.

About AccountingSuite™

AccountingSuite™ is a powerful, all-in-one business application for accounting, cloud banking, order management, inventory & eCommerce management, and project and time tracking in one cloud-driven platform. Our mission is to provide easy to use, no-nonsense software that is scalable for startups, entrepreneurs, and growing companies to manage not only finances, but day to day operations.

Learn more at http://www.accountingsuite.com