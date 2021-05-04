Built In Recognizes Jennifer Meyer of Gotransverse with 2021 Moxie Award as an Outstanding Woman in Tech

AUSTIN, Texas, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading global provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that Jennifer Meyer, Director of Product, has received a Built In 2021 Moxie Award. Built In’s annual awards program recognizes 50 outstanding women in tech who have made outsized contributions to their places of work, communities, and the tech industry as a whole.



“Jen has been a vital member of our product management team for the last six years, not only helping customers and coworkers but acting as a mentor and teacher as well,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “We are committed to diversity, including giving more women a chance to shine in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. Professionals like Jennifer are paving the way for women in technology, and we are delighted that her passion as a business leader and mentor has been recognized.”

Gotransverse continues to expand thanks to the commitment and leadership of professionals like Jennifer. As more global enterprises embrace recurring and subscription pricing, Gotransverse continues to grow as globally recognized experts in intelligent billing and order-to-cash systems delivered at scale.

Built In’s open call for nominations saw more than 400 applications this year. An esteemed panel of judges, all women who joined in a shared mission to empower women in tech, reviewed the nominations and chose the 50 women they believe showed the most moxie — a combination of courage, determination, energy, and know-how. The winners of the 2021 program show outsized passion, achieve excellence in their respective fields and uplift other women.

“These women raise the bar for what it means to be a rising leader in technology,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “Their courage, determination, energy, and know-how will drive them to the pinnacle of their careers in tech and motivate other women to do the same along the way.”

You can learn more about Built In's 2021 Moxie Award winners on their website.

