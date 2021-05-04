Worldwide Modular Kitchen Industry to 2026 - Featuring Hafele, Nobia and Pedini Among Others

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Kitchen Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global modular kitchen market reached a value of US$ 34.8 Billion in 2020. Modular kitchen is a term used for the modern kitchen furniture layout consisting of modules of cabinets made of diversified materials which hold accessories inside and can facilitate the effective usage of the spaces in a kitchen. They can be made from various materials like wood, high pressure laminate, melamine, etc. A modular kitchen can be custom designed and the consumers can choose between the type, design and material according to their taste, requirement and budget. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global modular kitchen market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Global Modular Kitchen Market Drivers:



Modular kitchens come in a number of designs and price ranges that can be customized according to the requirement of a consumer. Depending on the consumer's budget, taste, available space and personal preferences, modular kitchens can be tailor made. Consumers can color coordinate their kitchens or go for a design that contrasts with the theme of their house. While this allows them to personalize their kitchen, it also helps them work within the limits of their budgets.



Modular kitchens give the user convenience and comfort for the easy usage of the hob, oven and utensils. They also provide ample space for efficient storage of appliances. Modular kitchens are designed in such a way so that they are easy to clean and maintain.



Modular kitchens can be easily assembled by the user as all the modules/parts are prefabricated and only need to be assembled. They are easy to transport for consumers who may often change homes. Modular kitchens are also easy to repair in case of any damage or defect, as only a single unit can be replaced without changing the entire system.



The market is also being driven by a strong growth in the residential construction industry. The global residential construction market was worth over US$ 4 Trillion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit double digit growth rates in the next five years. As a result of rising real estate prices, residential units have become more compact in size. Modular kitchens provide more flexibility and efficient management of space in small houses.



Competitive Landscape:

Hafele

Lineadecor

Nobia

Pedini

Snaidero

This report provides a deep insight into the global modular kitchen market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the modular kitchen market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global modular kitchen market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global modular kitchen industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global modular kitchen industry?

What are the major product types in the global modular kitchen industry?

What are the various designs in the global modular kitchen industry?

What are the various materials used in the global modular kitchen industry?

What are the distribution channels in the global modular kitchen industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global modular kitchen industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global modular kitchen industry?

What is the structure of the global modular kitchen industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global modular kitchen industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Modular Kitchen Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Design

5.6 Market Breakup by Material Used

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.3 Manufacturing

5.11.4 Marketing

5.11.5 Distribution

5.11.6 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Key Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

5.13.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Floor Cabinet Type

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wall Cabinet Type

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Tall Storage Type

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Design

7.1 L-Shape

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 U-Shape

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Parallel

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Straight

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Island

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Peninsula

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Material Used

8.1 Lacquer Wood

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 High Pressure Laminates

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Wood Veneers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Melamine

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Metal

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others (Glass, Acrylic, etc.)

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Online

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Offline

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Hafele

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.2 Lineadecor

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3 Nobia

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.4 Financials

11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.4 Pedini

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.4.4 Financials

11.3.5 Snaidero

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.5.4 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpmzll