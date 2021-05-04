Qlik Enhances Mobile Analytics Experience to Drive Informed Action and Enable Active Intelligence

PHILADELPHIA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced an enhanced mobile analytics experience with Qlik Sense® Mobile for SaaS, one of four key features being delivered in Q2 across Qlik’s SaaS data integration and analytics platform. These capabilities will help customers continue their journey to Active Intelligence, evolving from passive data consumption to informed action with continuous intelligence from real-time, up-to-date information.



“Analytic data pipelines built for the cloud are the only ones that can deliver the real-time insights and action at the heart of Active Intelligence,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer at Qlik. “With Qlik Sense Mobile for SaaS and our additional planned features, Qlik continues to enhance the only modern end-to-end platform that gives enterprises the analytic data pipelines required for real-time data delivery to capture business moments and drive unique value.”

Qlik Sense Mobile for SaaS is a fully native app for iOS and Android that provides an enhanced user experience, fully interactive online and offline analysis, and integrated alerting to drive action at the point of decision. It delivers Qlik Sense analytics optimized for mobile consumption, with enhancements such as a single object mode for navigation, an intuitive selections bar, and a mobile collection in the hub. With the Qlik Associative Engine running on-device, it supports fully interactive data exploration, allowing mobile workers to answer unanticipated questions in any environment. Integrated alerting with push notifications makes users aware of important changes in their data so they can respond in real-time.

Ventana Research, in its recent Mobile Analytics and Data Value Index report*, ranked Qlik #1 as the overall Value Index Leader, listing the company as exemplary in both product and customer experience. Unlike Qlik, most BI and visualization tools rely on query-based technology and only provide relatively static, pre-defined views to mobile devices, lacking the one thing that adds the most value: insights and answers to unanticipated questions whenever, and wherever, they arise. Qlik Sense Mobile for SaaS extends the already robust mobile analytics experience customers enjoy to the cloud, supporting even more mobile workers with crucial insights wherever they work.

“Leroy Merlin Brazil started an ambitious and innovative data-driven transformation process in 2018, partnering with Qlik for our data analytics and active intelligence initiatives,” said Jeremy Chatelain, Head of Data, Analytics and Data Science at Leroy Merlin. “Now in 2021, empowered by the notable success of the program, we chose Qlik Sense SaaS for four main reasons: to increase deployment velocity, promote simplicity, reduce deployment costs and improve the experience for all types of users - both the ones in the backend and the customer-facing ones in stores.”

Other key features being delivered in Q2 that support the journey to Active Intelligence include:

Collaborative Notes

Collaborative Notes will help bring disparate team members together to collaborate across an entire analytics process, ultimately from initial data sourcing to dashboard design, insight delivery and continued exploration. Notes will make it incredibly easy for users to add the human perspective directly into analytics workflows by taking snapshots of analytics, adding narrative and context to analytics, and creating discussions to actively interact with others around data. Users will be able to tag and invite others to discussions, creating a collaborative canvas for both real-time (synchronous) and offline (asynchronous) communication.

Hybrid Data Delivery

Supporting the ability to enable real-time analytic data pipelines, Qlik will be delivering Hybrid Data Delivery capabilities, the first in a series of new Qlik Cloud Data Services. These initial capabilities will create and manage data sets that are automatically updated in near real-time as data sources change, supporting Active BI in Qlik Sense SaaS deployments. This is just the latest capability supporting Qlik’s vision of seamlessly delivering an organization’s relevant data to the cloud through analytic data pipelines for real-time analysis, following the launch of Qlik Data Catalog in the cloud in Q1 2021.

Self-Service Reporting

This new capability will allow users to schedule the delivery of a chart or sheet via email, containing their data of interest in PDF format. Scheduling options will include subscribing to specific charts on a monthly or weekly basis based on day and time preferences, with a link back to the analytics. This is the first of several new reporting capabilities in SaaS planned for 2021 to deliver Mode 1 and Mode 2 analytics on a single cloud platform and user experience.

