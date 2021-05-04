APA Corporation Announces Agreement in Principle with Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and EGPC to Modernize Production Sharing Contracts in Western Desert of Egypt

HOUSTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced it has reached an agreement in principle with Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MOP) and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) in support of the MOP’s efforts to modernize the country’s petroleum sector.



The new Production Sharing Contract (PSC) will consolidate the majority of the concessions in the Western Desert of Egypt operated by APA Corporation subsidiary Apache Egypt (“Apache”) into a single new concession, which will account for more than 90% of the company’s gross production volumes in Egypt on a barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) basis. The changes simplify the contractual relationship with EGPC and include provisions to create a single cost recovery pool, adjust cost oil and gas and profit oil and gas participation, facilitate recovery of prior investment, update day-to-day operational governance, and refresh the term length of both exploration and development leases. The Apache entity that will become the sole contractor is owned two-thirds by Apache and one-third by Sinopec. The new PSC is subject to certain approvals within the Government of Egypt and ratification by Parliament.

“Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, H.E. Tarek El Molla, has set important goals to modernize the country’s oil and gas sector and increase foreign investment. Today’s announcement follows nearly a year of discussions focused on those ends, and is great news for Egypt and Apache Egypt,” said John J. Christmann, APA Corporation CEO and president. “The new agreement in principle confirms Egypt’s commitment to economic development and public-private partnerships and will facilitate higher investment levels by Apache Egypt, resulting in more drilling, more production and more sustainability projects, while also enhancing talent development opportunities and delivering cost efficiencies through the introduction of new technology.”

“The agreement in principle with Apache Egypt is an important step as we modernize Egypt’s petroleum sector and position our country as a regional energy hub,” said H.E. Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt. “It is a win-win for both parties and will help to drive increases in investment and production to the benefit of Egyptians.”

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in Apache Corporation’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by APA and/or Apache Corp. in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and Apache Corp. undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts



Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West Website: www.apacorp.com



APA-G