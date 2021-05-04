Global Alcoholic Beverages Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global alcoholic beverages market reached a value of US$ 1,587 Billion in 2020. An alcoholic beverage is a drink that is made by mixing ethanol with fermented fruits, grains and sugar. Wines and ciders are made using a fermented fruit base, while beers and spirits are manufactured by fermenting barley and rye respectively. The alcoholic content and flavor of the beverage are affected by how long it is stored to age and the container in which it is fermented. Alcoholic beverages are widely consumed as rejuvenating and recreational drinks.
Innovations and advancements in the manufacturing of vodka, flavored wine, beer and cocktail, coupled with the changing lifestyles of consumers, their beverage preferences, and increase in the number of breweries and wineries worldwide are aiding the growth of the market. Additionally, the demand for premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages is growing at a significant rate across both developed and emerging economies. The growing trend of socializing and mid-week/weekend parties among young and working professionals has also positively influenced the market.
With increasing urbanization, premium beverages are now being associated with class and sophistication that has resulted in consumers looking for unique and innovative drinking experiences. This has led to a rising inclination towards experimentation with different varieties of flavored alcohols and mixed beverages. Furthermore, factors such as growth in the food and beverage industry, rising rate of social media and internet penetration, and improving distribution and retail channels are also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global alcoholic beverages market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Report Coverage:
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Breakup by Category:
- Beer
- Wine
- Still Light Wine
- Sparkling Wine
- Spirits
- Baijiu
- Vodka
- Whiskey
- Rum
- Liqueurs
- Gin
- Tequila
- Others
Market Breakup by Alcoholic Content:
- High
- Medium
- Low
Market Breakup by Flavour:
- Unflavoured
- Flavoured
Market Breakup by Packaging Type:
- Glass Bottles
- Tins
- Plastic Bottles
- Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- On-Trade
- Specialist Retailers
- Online
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Anheuser Busch-inBev, Miller Coors, Heineken Holdings N.V., Carlsberg A/S, Diageo PLC, Bacardi Limited PLC, Olvi PLC, Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited, Kirin Holdings Company Limited, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global alcoholic beverages market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global alcoholic beverages industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global alcoholic bverages market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the category?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the alcoholic content?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the flavour?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global alcoholic beverages industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global alcoholic beverages industry?
- What is the structure of the global alcoholic beverages industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global alcoholic beverages industry?
- What are the profit margins in the alcoholic beverages industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Category
5.5 Market Breakup by Alcoholic Content
5.6 Market Breakup by Flavour
5.7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Category
6.1 Beer
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Wine
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Still Light Wine
6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.2 Sparkling Wine
6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Spirits
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.3.2.1 Baijiu
6.3.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2.2 Vodka
6.3.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2.3 Whiskey
6.3.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2.4 Rum
6.3.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2.5 Liqueurs
6.3.2.5.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.5.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2.6 Gin
6.3.2.6.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.6.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2.7 Tequila
6.3.2.7.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.7.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2.8 Others
6.3.2.8.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.8.2 Market Forecast
6.3.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Alcoholic Content
7.1 High
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Low
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Flavour
8.1 Unflavoured
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Flavoured
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
9.1 Glass Bottles
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Tins
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Plastic Bottles
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 On-Trade
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Specialist Retailers
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Online
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Convenience Stores
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Europe
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
15.1 Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Margin Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Anheuser Busch-inBev
16.3.2 Miller Coors
16.3.3 Heineken Holdings N.V.
16.3.4 Carlsberg A/S
16.3.5 Diageo PLC
16.3.6 Bacardi Limited PLC.
16.3.7 Olvi PLC
16.3.8 Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited
16.3.9 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited
16.3.10 Kirin Holdings Company Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccdjy4