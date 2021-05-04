Global Alcoholic Beverages Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global alcoholic beverages market reached a value of US$ 1,587 Billion in 2020. An alcoholic beverage is a drink that is made by mixing ethanol with fermented fruits, grains and sugar. Wines and ciders are made using a fermented fruit base, while beers and spirits are manufactured by fermenting barley and rye respectively. The alcoholic content and flavor of the beverage are affected by how long it is stored to age and the container in which it is fermented. Alcoholic beverages are widely consumed as rejuvenating and recreational drinks.



Innovations and advancements in the manufacturing of vodka, flavored wine, beer and cocktail, coupled with the changing lifestyles of consumers, their beverage preferences, and increase in the number of breweries and wineries worldwide are aiding the growth of the market. Additionally, the demand for premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages is growing at a significant rate across both developed and emerging economies. The growing trend of socializing and mid-week/weekend parties among young and working professionals has also positively influenced the market.

With increasing urbanization, premium beverages are now being associated with class and sophistication that has resulted in consumers looking for unique and innovative drinking experiences. This has led to a rising inclination towards experimentation with different varieties of flavored alcohols and mixed beverages. Furthermore, factors such as growth in the food and beverage industry, rising rate of social media and internet penetration, and improving distribution and retail channels are also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global alcoholic beverages market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Category:

Beer

Wine

Still Light Wine

Sparkling Wine

Spirits

Baijiu

Vodka

Whiskey

Rum

Liqueurs

Gin

Tequila

Others

Market Breakup by Alcoholic Content:

High

Medium

Low

Market Breakup by Flavour:

Unflavoured

Flavoured

Market Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Bottles

Tins

Plastic Bottles

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trade

Specialist Retailers

Online

Convenience Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Anheuser Busch-inBev, Miller Coors, Heineken Holdings N.V., Carlsberg A/S, Diageo PLC, Bacardi Limited PLC, Olvi PLC, Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited, Kirin Holdings Company Limited, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global alcoholic beverages market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global alcoholic beverages industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global alcoholic bverages market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the category?

What is the breakup of the market based on the alcoholic content?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flavour?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global alcoholic beverages industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global alcoholic beverages industry?

What is the structure of the global alcoholic beverages industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global alcoholic beverages industry?

What are the profit margins in the alcoholic beverages industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Category

5.5 Market Breakup by Alcoholic Content

5.6 Market Breakup by Flavour

5.7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Category

6.1 Beer

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wine

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.2.2.1 Still Light Wine

6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2.2.2 Sparkling Wine

6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Spirits

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.3.2.1 Baijiu

6.3.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2.2 Vodka

6.3.2.2.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2.3 Whiskey

6.3.2.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.3.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2.4 Rum

6.3.2.4.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.4.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2.5 Liqueurs

6.3.2.5.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.5.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2.6 Gin

6.3.2.6.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.6.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2.7 Tequila

6.3.2.7.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.7.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2.8 Others

6.3.2.8.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.8.2 Market Forecast

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Alcoholic Content

7.1 High

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Low

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Flavour

8.1 Unflavoured

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Flavoured

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

9.1 Glass Bottles

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Tins

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Plastic Bottles

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 On-Trade

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Specialist Retailers

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Online

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Convenience Stores

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Europe

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis

15.1 Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Margin Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Anheuser Busch-inBev

16.3.2 Miller Coors

16.3.3 Heineken Holdings N.V.

16.3.4 Carlsberg A/S

16.3.5 Diageo PLC

16.3.6 Bacardi Limited PLC.

16.3.7 Olvi PLC

16.3.8 Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited

16.3.9 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited

16.3.10 Kirin Holdings Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccdjy4