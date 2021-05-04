Egypt Power Market 2021-2035: Power Procurement is Evolving to Meet New Government Priorities

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Power Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Egypt's power sector is evolving with extraordinary rapidity and the focus has switched forcibly towards renewables.
The Egypt Power Report 2021 is a comprehensive guide to the risks, realities, opportunities, and threats associated with entering Egypt's electricity industry.
The report makes a detailed examination of the government's power sector priorities as it plans for the next phase of procurement and examines the opportunities and challenges facing the electricity supply industry, including the impact of coronavirus on demand growth and sectoral reforms and the government's ambitious renewable generation targets.
The report examines sector opportunities, including:
- An imminent opening of a secondary market for the solar FiT project.
- Progress towards the potential sale of three 4.8GW gas-to-power (GTP) plants and the alternative priorities that the authorities could use for evaluating bids in a process which is still opaque.
- Early net-metering projects, which represent the first phase of market-based projects.
- The prospects for Egypt as a regional energy hub.
The analysis is underpinned and informed by independent power generation forecasts based on the actual project development pipeline, with data drawn from African Energy Live Data - our proprietary database of more than 6,500 power projects and plants.
Key Features
- The government's priorities as it plans for the next phase of power sector procurement.
- Risk Management Index and 15-year (2010-24) power supply analysis, identifying trends on installed capacity broken down by fuel, technology and provinces.
- Demand and supply outlook scenarios (2020-2035)- including a look at how much of the existing less-efficient thermal generation may have to be decommissioned.
- An examination of the potential impact of desalination on the currently very large reserve capacity margin
- An estimate of the proportion of power customers now paying close to cost-reflective tariffs
- Comprehensive information on existing and planned generation projects, including project profiles.
- Political and economic risk analysis.
- Profiles of key players in the sector.
- Analysis of policy and regulation including future plans, major legislation and legal requirements for generation, transmission and distribution.
- Natural gas resources and availability.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Risk Management Report
3. Politics
3.1. Despite pressures, Sisi is firmly in control
3.2. The constitution gives power to the military
3.3. The geopolitics of human rights
4. Macroeconomic overview
4.1. Overview
4.2. The impact of coronavirus and Cairo's response
4.3. Economic management: hard medicine from the technocrats
4.4. Currency policy
4.5. Debt and major creditors
4.6. A structural economic shift
4.7. WBG Doing Business 2020 ranking
5. Power sector overview
5.1. Overview
5.2. ESI history
5.3. The domination of gas
5.4. The renewables drive has begun
5.5. Nuclear power
5.6. Subsidy reform
5.7. The ESI's financial health
5.8. Market structure
5.9. Key institutions
5.10. EEHC five-year plans
6. Power sector policy and regulation
7. Resource availability
8. Competitive landscape
9. Transmission and distribution
10. Market openings for investors
10.1. New IPPs and other private financing opportunities
10.2. Desalination - Egypt's answer to the Gerd dispute
10.3. The nascent C&I market
10.4. Off-grid initiatives
11. Supply and demand outlook
12. Installed capacity data
13. Power generation projects
Companies Mentioned
- Access Energy
- Acciona
- Actis
- Acwa Power
- Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD)
- Al Nowais Investments
- Alcazar Energy
- AMEA Power
- Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD)
- Arabian Cement Company (ACC)
- Atomenergomash JSC
- BNP Paribas
- BP
- Cairo Electricity Production Company
- Central Bank of Egypt
- Cre?dit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
- Dakahlia Group
- Desert Technology
- Deutsche Bank
- DNV GL
- Doosan Group
- EDF Energy
- Edison
- Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency (EgyptERA)
- Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC)
- Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC)
- Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC)
- Egyptian Natural Gas Company (Gasco)
- Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (Egas)
- Elecnor
- ElSewedy
- Engie
- Eni
- Enneray
- European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)
- European Investment Bank (EIB)
- Eurus Energy Holdings
- Gas Market Regulatory Authority (GMRA)
- General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone
- General Electric (GE)
- Globeleq
- Grupo TSK
- HSBC
- ING Bank
- Intec Energy
- Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
- Japanese Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)
- Jinko Solar
- KarmSolar
- KfW
- Kuwait Investment Authority
- Lekela
- Mainstream Renewable Power
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency
- Nari Group
- National Bank of Egypt (NBE)
- New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA)
- Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA)
- Orascom Construction Limited
- Power Generation Engineering and Services Company (Pgesco)
- Rosatom
- Scatec Solar
- Schneider Electric
- Shell
- Siemens
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
- SolarizEgypt
- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)
- Taqa Arabia
- Tharaa Sovereign Wealth Fund
- Total Eren
- Toyota Tsusho Corporation
- Upper Egypt Electricity Production Company
- Vestas
- Voltalia
- West Delta Electricity Production Company
- World Bank
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x51gjv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.