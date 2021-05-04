Egypt Power Market 2021-2035: Power Procurement is Evolving to Meet New Government Priorities

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Power Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Egypt's power sector is evolving with extraordinary rapidity and the focus has switched forcibly towards renewables.

The Egypt Power Report 2021 is a comprehensive guide to the risks, realities, opportunities, and threats associated with entering Egypt's electricity industry.

The report makes a detailed examination of the government's power sector priorities as it plans for the next phase of procurement and examines the opportunities and challenges facing the electricity supply industry, including the impact of coronavirus on demand growth and sectoral reforms and the government's ambitious renewable generation targets.

The report examines sector opportunities, including:

An imminent opening of a secondary market for the solar FiT project.

Progress towards the potential sale of three 4.8GW gas-to-power (GTP) plants and the alternative priorities that the authorities could use for evaluating bids in a process which is still opaque.

Early net-metering projects, which represent the first phase of market-based projects.

The prospects for Egypt as a regional energy hub.

The analysis is underpinned and informed by independent power generation forecasts based on the actual project development pipeline, with data drawn from African Energy Live Data - our proprietary database of more than 6,500 power projects and plants.

Key Features

The government's priorities as it plans for the next phase of power sector procurement.

Risk Management Index and 15-year (2010-24) power supply analysis, identifying trends on installed capacity broken down by fuel, technology and provinces.

Demand and supply outlook scenarios (2020-2035)- including a look at how much of the existing less-efficient thermal generation may have to be decommissioned.

An examination of the potential impact of desalination on the currently very large reserve capacity margin

An estimate of the proportion of power customers now paying close to cost-reflective tariffs

Comprehensive information on existing and planned generation projects, including project profiles.

Political and economic risk analysis.

Profiles of key players in the sector.

Analysis of policy and regulation including future plans, major legislation and legal requirements for generation, transmission and distribution.

Natural gas resources and availability.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Risk Management Report

3. Politics

3.1. Despite pressures, Sisi is firmly in control

3.2. The constitution gives power to the military

3.3. The geopolitics of human rights

4. Macroeconomic overview

4.1. Overview

4.2. The impact of coronavirus and Cairo's response

4.3. Economic management: hard medicine from the technocrats

4.4. Currency policy

4.5. Debt and major creditors

4.6. A structural economic shift

4.7. WBG Doing Business 2020 ranking

5. Power sector overview

5.1. Overview

5.2. ESI history

5.3. The domination of gas

5.4. The renewables drive has begun

5.5. Nuclear power

5.6. Subsidy reform

5.7. The ESI's financial health

5.8. Market structure

5.9. Key institutions

5.10. EEHC five-year plans

6. Power sector policy and regulation

7. Resource availability

8. Competitive landscape

9. Transmission and distribution

10. Market openings for investors

10.1. New IPPs and other private financing opportunities

10.2. Desalination - Egypt's answer to the Gerd dispute

10.3. The nascent C&I market

10.4. Off-grid initiatives

11. Supply and demand outlook

12. Installed capacity data

13. Power generation projects

Companies Mentioned

Access Energy

Acciona

Actis

Acwa Power

Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD)

Al Nowais Investments

Alcazar Energy

AMEA Power

Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD)

Arabian Cement Company (ACC)

Atomenergomash JSC

BNP Paribas

BP

Cairo Electricity Production Company

Central Bank of Egypt

Cre?dit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Dakahlia Group

Desert Technology

Deutsche Bank

DNV GL

Doosan Group

EDF Energy

Edison

Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency (EgyptERA)

Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC)

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC)

Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC)

Egyptian Natural Gas Company (Gasco)

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (Egas)

Elecnor

ElSewedy

Engie

Eni

Enneray

European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)

European Investment Bank (EIB)

Eurus Energy Holdings

Gas Market Regulatory Authority (GMRA)

General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone

General Electric (GE)

Globeleq

Grupo TSK

HSBC

ING Bank

Intec Energy

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Japanese Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)

Jinko Solar

KarmSolar

KfW

Kuwait Investment Authority

Lekela

Mainstream Renewable Power

Mitsubishi Electric

Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency

Nari Group

National Bank of Egypt (NBE)

New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA)

Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA)

Orascom Construction Limited

Power Generation Engineering and Services Company (Pgesco)

Rosatom

Scatec Solar

Schneider Electric

Shell

Siemens

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

SolarizEgypt

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Taqa Arabia

Tharaa Sovereign Wealth Fund

Total Eren

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Upper Egypt Electricity Production Company

Vestas

Voltalia

West Delta Electricity Production Company

World Bank

